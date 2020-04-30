MASSENA — It was a milestone week for the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit, commonly known as the Massena Rescue Squad.
The organization officially celebrated its 60th birthday on Wednesday. The rescue squad was born on April 29, 1960.
“The rescue squad was formed after the tragic drowning of two local Massena boys back in 1960. A bunch of community members got together and said, ‘You know, we have to do something,’” Norm Worden, a long-time members of the Massena Rescue Squad, said.
“This day in 1960, they formed it and they had their first meeting and began operation. It grew from there,” he said.
The squad’s first home on Alcoa Bridge Road, next to the Alcoa bridge, was built with donations and hard work from the volunteers.
“Most people remember our original building was up by Alcoa Bridge Road at the end of the Alcoa bridge. That building was built with blood, sweat and tears by volunteers with donations,” Mr. Worden said.
He said it started as a two-bay building, and then two more bays were added to the front.
“It was very tight in there. If anybody remembers coming down there, the ambulances had inches to spare when they were pulling out of the building,” he said.
Support for the squad continued to grow over the years, and so did the squad itself. The group purchased its first fleet of emergency vehicles in 1976.
As the squad continued to grow, its former building became too small. In April 2006, the squad said goodbye to the building that had served it well for 45 years and moved into its present location at 341 East Orvis St.
“We were outgrowing everything. The beautiful building that we have now, they got together and said, ‘Hey, it’s time to build a new facility,’” Mr. Worden said.
He said, when the Massena Rescue Squad started, it was basically first aid and CPR. But the volunteers and their equipment have changed over the years.
“It’s like an emergency room on wheels. There’s pretty much everything we need in the back of that ambulance,” he said.
The squad currently consists of 40 volunteer members.
“Right now membership is down a little bit. We have 40 members right now and they’re working hard to keep things going. We also have some paid staff on during the day. Our call volumes just went way through the roof,” Mr. Worden said.
He said they typically average about 2,900 calls a year.
“It ranges, but it’s hanging in there around 2,900 to 3,000. Sometimes it might top that,” he said.
The Massena Rescue Squad is owned by the town of Massena and is manned primarily by volunteers from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The building is manned 24 hours a day with the assistance of paid staff from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“It used to be the tax dollars that supported the rescue squad. We started doing insurance company billing, too, which took the burden off the taxpayers. The money we get from insurance companies, that’s how you see all the nice equipment down there, the nice building. Everything that goes on down there is funded,” Mr. Worden said.
The Massena Rescue Squad has held an open house fundraiser on Memorial Day, but because of the current social distancing requirements, it’s a no-go this year. It would have been the squad’s 46th radiothon.
“It started at the old building. But this year because of COVID and all the social distancing things that are in place right now, we’ve decided that it’s not feasible. Right now, all businesses are struggling. It’s hard to get donations for our raffles and everything. Social distancing is the biggest thing. So for the first time in 46 years, we decided to cancel it,” Mr. Worden said.
COVID-19 has changed the way the rescue squad operates, starting with a call coming into the 911 dispatch center.
“They have protocols they follow to screen people to see if they have been tested or if they have symptoms along the COVID-19 scale. They advise the units when they call them out that there’s a potential if it’s COVID,” he said.
Squad members wear masks when responding and, in severe cases, don full equipment that includes gowns and glasses to protect themselves.
When they and the ambulance return to the station, they go through decontamination procedures.
“They decon the ambulance from top to bottom. That takes a couple of hours. That ambulance will not go on another call until it’s completely decon’ed,” Mr. Worden said.
Members ensure they shower and take off their uniforms before they leave the building.
“We’re trying to minimize the risk because these people have to go home to families. We try to keep our membership as safe as possible,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.