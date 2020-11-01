MASSENA — With the COVID-19 threat still a reality, the Massena Central School District has taken on several initiatives to address any mental health concerns of the district’s students and staff as the pandemic continues.
Among the initiatives is the introduction of mindfulness, a type of meditation in which a person focuses on being intensely aware of what they’re sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment.
Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said that, during the reopening process, they designated a social/emotional subcommittee to create plans for tending to student and staff wellness, and the introduction of mindfulness was one of the efforts.
“This has led to counselors checking and connecting with at-risk students and more teachers using mindfulness activities in the classrooms,” he said.
Community Schools Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin had applied for a grant that would allow them to partner with the Akwesasne Holistic Life Foundation to bring mindfulness to students. She said that high school students had been polled about their concerns and what they would like to learn more about.
“They were worried about managing emotions, anger management and anxiety,” she said.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said, while they didn’t get the full amount of the grant, “I still believe there are really good ways to implement mindfulness. This is something that will be really valuable.”
Mr. Brady said they received a $25,000 grant from the American Federation of Teachers for the mindfulness initiative. Through the partnership between the teacher’s union and the Holistic Life Foundation, they are setting up mindfulness rooms in some of the schools, where students and staff can go to obtain the tools to handle their emotions.
“The rooms will be staffed by trained practitioners from the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory who have been involved with the mindfulness initiative for several years. The practitioners will also push into classrooms of teachers who are interested in having these strategies taught in their classrooms,” he said.
Mr. Brady said the grant will also fund professional development for teachers on “Digital Mondays” to learn about activities for themselves and students to handle their emotions. The activities include yoga, deep breathing, meditation, and ways to build mindfulness into classroom lessons.
He said the district is also partnering with the Office of Mental Health and St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center this year for students to take part in teletherapy appointments at the school. They also hope to pilot an effort with two local hospitals to provide virtual school-based health centers for mental health and child wellness examinations.
“We are also expanding our in-school mental health counseling with the Massena Wellness Center and Citizen Advocates. Last year, their counselors began providing counseling services at the high school and now we have an application with OMH to expand to our junior high,” Mr. Brady said.
In addition, a partnership with Safe Harbor and the St. Lawrence County Youth Advocate Program will focus on attendance, truancy and academic performance of at-risk students in grades five through eight.
“Issues of mental health will be referred to the school and appropriate agencies,” he said.
Mr. Brady said they’ve also started monthly liaison meetings with the Massena Wellness Center and Citizen Advocates “to collaborate on students who are struggling with mental health issues.”
