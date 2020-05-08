MASSENA — The village of Massena is joining with others in illuminating buildings in red as a show of unity in the community in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier had asked residents to decorate the exterior of their homes with red “as a way to show our community that we are united, that we have the strength, the courage and the perseverance to get through these trying times together.”
To show its unity, the Massena Community Center and Department of Public Works are among the village facilities that are now illuminated in red. Mr. Currier said they were illuminated in red to thank and support essential and frontline workers.
“The color red signifies strength and courage,” he said.
Residents are asked to follow suit and decorate the exterior of their homes with the color red.
“By placing something red on your home, or on a railing, or on a tree, you are signaling your thanks to everyone who has remained strong and courageous during this challenging time,” Mr. Currier said. “We are all in this together, so please demonstrate that with us,”
Mr. Currier had also asked community members to participate in “Community Unity” by standing outside their residences and making some type of noise at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, joining in with the blowing of the fire whistle, ringing of church bells and honking of vehicle horns.
He said that also showed support and appreciation for individuals who put themselves in harm’s way to serve the community.
“In a very safe manner, we are asking our citizens to join us in saluting the essential workers, who have stood in harm’s way to provide us necessary services and goods,” Mr. Currier said.
