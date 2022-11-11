MASSENA — With several town employee retirees in the audience, the Massena Town Board approved some changes to the retiree health care plan, but tabled one action for further study during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Councilor Debra A. Willer abstained because of a potential conflict of interest, and Councilor Thomas C. Miller was excused from the meeting.
Board members approved continuing coverage of all Medicare-age retirees under their AARP United Healthcare Supplement with prescription drugs plans. If the retiree moves to a permanent residence outside of New York, they must notify town officials and United Healthcare representatives. They must also notify EPIC, since that program provides assistance only to New York residents.
Board members also approved a change requiring retirees to be responsible for out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs, eliminating any previous $500 to $1,500 reimbursement.
The annual membership fee for AARP will continue to be the responsibility of the retiree.
Board members tabled plans to automatically enroll all new retirees in the Medicare Advantage Plan beginning Jan. 1. Retirees would have also had the option to enroll in another health care program at their own expense.
“I would like to put this on hold for the time being so that we can review it in more detail and discuss it,” Deputy Town Supervisor Patrick M. Facteau said.
“I agree with that because I’ve been having a lot of providers coming to me with other ideas of other plans in particular that might be more satisfactory. So, let’s table that until we get more research,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said, inviting audience members to assist them with that research.
She said the changes in the retiree health care plan were part of an effort to balance what was a difficult 2023 budget, and they sought input before making any change.
She said among the town’s costs are $87,354 for the annual premium for retirees and $27,898 for prescriptions.
“When we first brought up the idea of health insurance, we were looking at all angles. Initially we thought, ‘Gee, this sounds really good because it lets you have this and this and this and this.’ Knowing that there may be questions on the change from Medicare Supplement to Medicare Advantage, we didn’t want to go with it. We could have. That’s not our style,” Mrs. Bellor said.
She said she sent out a letter on Oct. 11, encouraging people to attend the next board meeting on Oct. 19.
“We came and we listened and the next day, I sent out a letter on the 20th to have another meeting to get it arranged to have a health care insurance agent speak with people to get their concerns with a person who’s an expert. From that feedback, we evolved these resolutions,” she said. “We dealing with a lot. We appreciate your coming on. We do want feedback. That’s why it’s important for us to do this right. We’re all taxpayers, we’re all concerned with what we have.”
During the Oct. 19 meeting, board members tabled a motion to change the health care coverage after a group of retirees said the town was balancing its budget on their backs.
The board planned to offer the Medicare-age retirees health care coverage through AARP United Healthcare, using a Medicare Advantage Plan with five stipulations.
The retiree would continue to be responsible for the first $500 out-of-pocket expense for prescription drugs. After meeting that criteria, the town of Massena would continue to reimburse the retiree for up to $1,500 associated with out-of-pocket expenses.
The retiree would also be required to apply for or already be enrolled in NYS EPIC, with proof of enrollment or a current denial letter forwarded to the town.
The annual membership fee for AARP would be the responsibility of the retiree and, if the retiree moved to a permanent residence out of New York, they would need to notify the town immediately so that their plan could be changed to an equivalent plan through United Healthcare in their new state. They would also be required to notify EPIC, since that program only provides assistance for New York residents.
