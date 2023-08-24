Massena OKs new health care coverage for town’s retirees

Town of Massena retirees say they’re happy with new health insurance coverage that was approved by the Massena Town Board this month. The new plan will save the town and retirees money by enrolling the retirees in Medicare Part C, the Medicare Advantage Program rather than Medicare A, B and D offered by the federal government. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Town of Massena retirees say they’re happy with a new health insurance plan that was unanimously approved by the Massena Town Board this month.

The new plan will save the town and retirees money by enrolling the retirees in Medicare Part C, the Medicare Advantage Program rather than Medicare A, B and D offered by the federal government. Part A covers hospitalization, Part B covers major medical, and Part D covers prescription drugs.

