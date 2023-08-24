MASSENA — Town of Massena retirees say they’re happy with a new health insurance plan that was unanimously approved by the Massena Town Board this month.
The new plan will save the town and retirees money by enrolling the retirees in Medicare Part C, the Medicare Advantage Program rather than Medicare A, B and D offered by the federal government. Part A covers hospitalization, Part B covers major medical, and Part D covers prescription drugs.
Broome County has put together an association called the Broome County Healthcare Alliance, which has 6,000 retirees covered by the program, and the town of Massena has been accepted into that program. Under the plan, major medical has been paid in full with no co-payments from members. Prescription drugs have a $0 co-payment for generics, $5 for preferred brand name drugs, and $20 for non-preferred brand name drugs.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said she was pleased that Zachary Zuckerman, a group benefits consultant at USI Insurance Services in Syracuse, had contacted all of the retirees to discuss the new plan. Eight people had not been contacted as of the board’s July meeting, and she had shared her concern that she wanted every eligible retiree to be contacted before the board accepted the plan.
“There’s been a lot of contact between me and Zach Zuckerman and making sure that he’s talked to everybody and had conversations with all the retirees so that they have an understanding of the process and what they will have,” Bellor said this month.
Deputy Supervisor Patrick M. Facteau said the switch would save both the town and the retirees money.
“And more important, everybody’s been contacted and has a better understanding,” Bellor said.
She thanked Facteau, Councilor Francis J. Carvel and retirees Nancy Fregoe, Georgette Davis, Julianne C. Paquin and Elaine A. Dunne for their committee work to determine the new plan.
“Thank you all very, very much for working on that. It’s much appreciated,” she said.
Fregoe noted that the plan had been on the agenda for board approval in the past, but had not been acted on until this month.
“I would like to thank Tom Miller for speaking up, and I also appreciate the help from Francis and Pat who showed great respect to the retirees,” she said.
She also thanked Paul Willer, the former representative for the town’s health care plan.
“No reflection on him. He did a great job while he was our representative and provided the best coverage he could at the time,” Fregoe said. “I would just like to thank him for all the years he supported us with all of our questions and problems.”
She had some final words of advice for those at the meeting.
“If you don’t think something is fair, stand up and fight,” she said.
