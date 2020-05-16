MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has declared a “paper street” owned by the town near Massena Hospital as surplus, and has agreed to transfer it to the hospital, subject to a permissive referendum.
According to the resolution passed by council members, the parcel is located near Maple Street, and is considered surplus and not required for any public purpose.
“It was not part of the parcels that were transferred to St. Lawrence Health System as part of the hospital transfer. In retrospect, it probably should have been done,” town attorney Eric Gustafson told council members. “It was never built as a street.”
His recommendation was to transfer the piece of property to the hospital. In the process, it would relieve the town from any potential liability, he said.
“That would make the most sense,” Mr. Gustafson said.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy agreed.
“My personal feeling, I would just as soon turn it over to the hospital and be done with it,” he said.
“We can’t do anything with it. They’ve got a west wing parking lot area that goes into it, too,” council member Robert Elsner said.
He made a motion to deed the property to Massena Hospital, subject to referendum. The resolution received unanimous support from the board.
Massena Hospital was previously owned by the town, but was sold to St. Lawrence Health System at the beginning of the year. The sale was effective at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
Town of Massena voters had approved the sale of the hospital, 2,090 to 190, during the Nov. 5 election.
That ended a process that started in May 2019 when the hospital’s Board of Managers and the Massena Town Council agreed “to the concept of entering into a management and operations agreement with St. Lawrence Health System.”
Under the terms of the agreement, St. Lawrence Health System was charged with “providing management, operational strategy and guidance to Massena Memorial Hospital, subject to active oversight and supervision by the New York State Department of Health.”
