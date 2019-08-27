MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has authorized its town attorney to submit to the county Board of Elections the proposition regarding the sale of Massena Memorial Hospital real estate to St. Lawrence Health System. That proposition will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.
But some of the audience members who were present for Monday’s special Massena Town Council meeting wondered if the voters would understand the language contained in the proposition.
Town attorney Eric Gustafson read the four-paragraph proposition aloud, concluding with “Shall the Town of Massena transfer the real estate used in the operations of Massena Memorial Hospital to St. Lawrence Health System or an entity controlled thereby?”
But, it was the wording in the first three paragraphs that had audience members concerned.
Hospital Board of Managers Chair Loretta Perez questioned why the proposition was so lengthy.
“Really? We can’t just say on the ballot the town is authorized to sell the assets of Massena Memorial Hospital to St. Lawrence Health System?” she asked. “It seems like it’s wordy. It’s superfluous. You don’t need all that stuff in there. It’s a yes or no vote. You’re going to sell the hospital to St. Lawrence Health System or not. Yes, you are or no, you’re not.”
“The proposition is supposed to contain some things. One is an abstract of the resolution” authorizing the transfer of real estate to St. Lawrence Health System, Mr. Gustafson said.
The second item that needed to be included was the proposition to be voted on.
“Don’t shoot the messenger. The statute is very specific. It has to be in the proposition. I think this does it,” Mr. Gustafson said.
Mrs. Perez and others said the Board would need to mount a public relations campaign to explain the impact of the vote. If it fails, Massena Memorial Hospital will be back to square one. There will be no affiliation with St. Lawrence Health System, and no $20 million grant from the Department of Health that was contingent on linking up with St. Lawrence Health System.
She said they needed to explain the tax impact if the resolution fails, and also note that there likely would not be a health care facility in Massena.
“If the proposition goes down, the liability is still there. You have to pay off that debt. Even if there’s no hospital, you have to pay off that debt and the town of Massena residents need to know that,” Mrs. Perez said. “It involves a lot of public relations between now and November.”
“It’s not just about the taxes. It’s the health care,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
Councilman Thomas C. Miller suggested the town council and hospital board work together to release information weekly.
“We release something that has the correct information so the public can read it, so they know when they go to vote. I think it’s crucial for your board, the doctors, everybody to work together and continue to release information to the public on a weekly basis until Election Day to make sure they know the correct information,” he said.
Board of Mangers Vice Chair Real “Frenchie” Coupal also suggested that the attorneys should discuss in a public forum the legal ramifications if voters turned the proposition down.
“Let the public ask you some questions and you answer all of them by the law. That’s going to make all the difference in the world. Explain what we’re doing, why we need it, what the ramifications are going to be if it doesn’t get through. It’s going to be helter skelter,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.