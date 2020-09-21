MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has retained a Syracuse law firm to assist with bond financing for Massena Hospital debt that’s still attached to the town.
In a letter to Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, Richard W. Cook from Hancock Estabrook, LLP said he had been contacted by town attorney Eric Gustafson regarding the “hospital project.”
“... We have discussed Bond financing for debt incurred with respect to the sale of the Hospital,” he said.
“He’s going to write up a bond so that we can sell it on the market. They’ll prepare all of that. The attorney will seek out the best interest rate,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
The town completed the sale of what is now Massena Hospital to St. Lawrence Health System on Jan. 1. But not all of the debt carried over from the sale. Among the debt that remained with the town following the sale were worker’s compensation payments to St. Lawrence County and the state pension contribution for hospital employees.
The town owes about $900,000 for the hospital employees worker’s compensation, and it also owes about $122,717 in worker’s compensation payments for the Massena Electric Department and other town employees.
Although it no longer owns Massena Hospital, it still owed because the county uses rates from the previous year to calculate the current, incomplete year’s figures. As a result, the town has a $20,000 bill that would cover its 2019 payroll. The 2019 bill was based on its 2018 payroll.
The bond financing will take care of that, Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
“We’ll get rid of the workman’s comp as well as the New York state pension,” he said.
The town will pay a fixed fee of $25,000, payable when the bonds are issued.
“In the event the Town issues Bond Anticipation Notes, there would be an additional fee of $2,000 for each issuance or renewal and our fee would be paid one-half (1/2) on the issuance of the initial obligations and the balance on the issuance of the Bonds,” Mr. Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.