MASSENA — The Massena Rescue Squad’s budget proposal for 2021 calls for an increase of $9,509, or 1.52 percent, but a Massena Town Council member would like to see actual versus anticipated expenses to see if the spending plan can be cut further.
“I would like to know exactly in these areas that you’re budgeting what your actual expenses are and see the trend for the last three years. I don’t think you spend every penny in every category here. So there’s savings to be had here if we start with the correct number,” Robert Elsner said during the board’s budget workshop with the Massena Rescue Squad.
“We’re not actually working with what we actually spent in 2019. That to me is a problem. You end up with money that’s out there and you get into the mentality of use it or lose it. I don’t like that mentality,” he said.
All town departments had been asked to trim 20 percent from their budgets as the town looks at a possible loss of 20 percent in revenue. That includes state funding, sales tax revenue and casino gaming compact revenue.
“We are right now trying to deal with a 20 percent reduction in revenue streams. That has to be made up somewhere. Especially in 2020, we don’t want to sit there and double whammy people that have been laid off, their businesses aren’t open or their revenues are being restricted. We need to start working with solid numbers,” Mr. Elsner said.
Roger Bennett from the squad’s Board of Managers said it would be difficult to cut 20 percent from the budget proposal, and he outlined the increases and decreases they anticipated in a number of areas.
“I didn’t get 20 percent on electricity because it’s not going to make it. If I cut 20 percent, we’d be running over. I was only able to get 5 percent on natural gas. I had to increase the water $250 so it wouldn’t run over,” he said.
Among the other areas he addressed were costs for Spectrum and Verizon services, plowing and building mortgage.
“The building mortgage went up $4,400 and I have no control over that. So that’s an 11 percent increase,” Mr. Bennett said.
“We’re looking for places to definitely cut. As far as building and utilities, you really can’t cut that. You never know what’s going to happen,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
Mr. Bennett said they had also dropped the tools and equipment line item by 25 percent, training mileage by 20 percent, uniforms by 6.67 percent and dive team by 20 percent.
“Recruitment was dropped 10 percent. Office supplies dropped 10 percent,” he said.
Mr. Bennett said it was the most difficult budget he had put together. For instance, he said, they couldn’t change the allocation for a paid basic emergency medical technician who mans the building during the day. The rescue squad is manned primarily by volunteers from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The building is manned 24 hours a day with the help of E5 Support Services, who are there from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If that line item was changed, “I’m going to have to cut some of the daytime coverage. I’m not looking forward to trying to pick the days that you don’t have an ambulance service in the daytime,” Mr. Bennett said.
He said Rescue Squad members spent at least four to six hours reviewing the budget, and he spent “probably another three hours on the phone getting this put together. So it isn’t like it hasn’t been reviewed.”
Mr. Elsner said the Rescue Squad had done a good job of keeping increases as reasonable as possible.
“It’s a small increase. I don’t think it’s going to push us over the tax cap,” he said.
However, he added, he wanted to see an actual comparison of expenses for the past three years.
“I think there are some opportunities for us to look for more savings,” Mr. Elsner said.
Still, he said, it might be difficult to ask the Rescue Squad to make the same percentage of cuts as other departments.
“I don’t think we’re going to squeeze 20 percent out of this one,” he said.
