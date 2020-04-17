MASSENA — Massena Town Council members are concerned that contractors who are being brought in to Massena to continue work on the Grasse River remediation project this year could also bring in the coronavirus.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said during Wednesday’s meeting that 100 contractors are scheduled to come into Massena. He said the discussion has revolved around the contractors being self-quarantined at home and then driving to Massena, through some areas with high reports of the coronavirus.
The concern, he said, was bringing in the contractors without the proper quarantine before they started working.
“The guys from Wisconsin, where the company is from, they go home every three weeks. It was originally going to be every 10 to 14 days to go home. Look at the map where COVID-19 is hitting. Everywhere they have to drive through to get over here is dark brown. We’re just pretty concerned about that,” he said.
Work was originally scheduled to begin this month but has been pushed back.
“They were going to mobilize in April,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
He said he’s been told that everybody will be tested in the morning and, if someone is feeling bad, that information will be reported. But, he said, that doesn’t alleviate the concern about the contractors not self-isolating once they arrive in Massena.
St. Lawrence County Legislator Rita Curran, a nurse practitioner, said she was also concerned.
“This is from the nurse practitioner part of me. If they’re going to come here, I prefer that they drive here and quarantine for 14 days,” she said.
Councilman Robert Elsner said he also was concerned about the potential drain on goods at stores, some of which were already low on supplies, with the influx of individuals.
“It’s not just the possibility of bringing the people with the virus. A hundred people added to the (population) right now will drain the local resources and supply chains more than they already are,” he said.
