MASSENA — Town and village officials had originally closed the Massena Town Hall to the public from 8 a.m. March 18 to March 31. But that’s now been extended as the coronavirus continues to spread, according to Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy.
“We’re going to extend it out to the middle of April. We’ll see if it needs to be extended from there,” he said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said the restrictions that were put in place beginning March 18 would continue.
“The place is locked up tighter than it’s ever been with as few working here as possible,” he said.
Other employees, meanwhile, are working from home.
The restrictions that were put in place starting March 18, including closing the town hall and its offices to the public, were adjusted a few days later.
The receiver of taxes continues to take payment by check or money order through the drop box in front of the town hall, or through the town’s website at https://massena.us/.
The Town Clerk’s Office is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. They can be reached at 315-769-3588.
The Massena Court Office is closed, but can be reached by telephone at 315-769-5431.
The Massena Electric Department’s offices are closed to the public. Payments can be made by check or money order at its drop box in front of its office or in front of the town hall. Payments can also be made online at www.massenaelectric.com. The department is temporarily waiving all fees for using the on-line bill pay.
Anyone with customer service, payment or billing related questions can call 315-764-0253. Customers can also contact Massena Electric via email at info@massenaelectric.com.
The Massena Public Library and the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum remain closed to the public. The Massena International Airport remains open and staffed by town employees. The Massena Highway Department also remains staffed to handle emergency work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.