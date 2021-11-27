MASSENA — An area nonprofit is bringing awareness of burn-pit exposure by military veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Massena Amvets Post 4 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 171 are helping with that campaign.
Americans Supporting Armed Services recently received donations totaling $6,000 to help veterans across Northern New York, with Amvets Post 4 and DAV Chapter 171 donating money to help with the organization’s 2021-22 “Operation Never Forgotten” Burn Pit Awareness campaign.
The campaign takes a look at the approaching 20-year anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and the hardships post-war veterans are dealing with.
Tamie Sauve, president of Americans Supporting Armed Services, said the funding will support reaching out to veterans across the north country to create opportunities and solutions for those with financial struggles, aid in their growth and development and offer emotional support.
She said the donations will help the organization find at least one or two veterans in the north country who have been impacted by burn-pit exposure and “are in need of assistance in any way, shape or form because our mission is to create financial support, offer emotional support and be there for them in their time of need.”
Ms. Sauve said the recent donations will also be used to help individuals who are not 100% qualified as disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“If they’re not deemed 100 percent by the VA, then they cannot get the proper health care assistance that they need,” she said. “Another thing they’re tasked with is to prove that their ailments are directly related to burn-pit exposure and that’s almost impossible to do.”
Fred Cockayne, commander of Amvets Post 4 and DAV Chapter 171, said the VA has not yet started recognizing burn-pit exposure.
“It’s just like Agent Orange and Vietnam. They didn’t recognize that either,” he said.
A burn pit is an area devoted to open-air combustion of trash. The use of burn pits was a common waste disposal practice at military sites outside the United States, such as in Iraq and Afghanistan. Smoke from these pits contained substances that may have short- and long-term health effects, especially for those who were exposed for long periods or those more prone to illness such as individuals with pre-existing asthma or other lung or heart conditions.
Waste products in burn pits include chemicals, paint, medical and human waste, aluminum or other metal cans, munitions and other unexploded ordnance, petroleum and lubricant products, plastics and Styrofoam, rubber, wood and discarded food.
“Apparently, everything and anything went into them,” Ms. Sauve said. “From what I’m told, they could be up to five football fields long. They threw all types of waste in it because that was their only way to dispose of debris in the war zone. The veterans that I’ve talked to and worked with say those burn pits burned 24 hours a day.”
She said the particles dissipated in the air then drifted downward, and military members absorbed them in their lungs.
“There’s a lot of illnesses with respiratory problems. That is only the tip of the iceberg with the problems that people are developing, and they tend to start showing up, from what I’ve heard from the veterans, sometimes five years down the road after they’ve been exposed,” she said. “It’s like a ticking time bomb really in their body. I think probably that some of them are suffering from different ailments and maybe aren’t even aware that it’s because of their exposure to the burn pits that these elements are developing.”
To assist in raising more funds, the organization recently held a raffle of a cornhole board from Borden’s Boards in Westville, chainsaw carving from BuckRidge Chainsaw Carving in DeKalb, and painting by an Iraq veteran.
In addition, Tracy Cox Inlay Design Studio is creating a veterans tribute guitar, and a book, “The View from Inside,” is available for purchase.
For more information on Americans Supporting Armed Services, visit www.asasus.org or like the organization’s Facebook page.
