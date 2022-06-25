MASSENA — The Massena Rescue Squad wants to purchase a new ambulance, but village officials want to meet with their treasurer first to ensure they have enough money to cover the cost.
Massena Volunteer Fire Department Foreman Aaron T. Hardy, the village’s liaison to the Massena Rescue Squad, told trustees that the squad had started the process to purchase a new vehicle before management of the organization switched over to the village at the beginning of the year.
He said they were looking to replace a 2008 ambulance that he said had been in and out of the Department of Public Works garage and other garages for maintenance issues over the past several years. He said they were spending “thousands and thousands of dollars” on maintenance of items such as the steering column and an electronic braking system that wasn’t functioning properly.
“Obviously, it’s not safe for patients to be riding in it,” Mr. Hardy said. “Basically, right now it’s been dead in the water quite frequently. It comes into service for a week or two, then it’s back out of service for several weeks.”
The new ambulance, which would be purchased through a state contract, would cost $311,910 because of some changes in compartment layouts to meet the squad’s specifications.
Mr. Hardy said they had met with Treasurer Kevin M. Felt, but Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire suggested more discussion was necessary before making any commitment.
“I don’t want to speak for the treasurer, but when I asked a question about how the ambulance budget is going to look — cash flow, positive, negative, things like that — there was some caution. I would encourage a more in-depth meeting with Kevin in terms of his projections on where things are headed, what this would do to it and the risk involved,” Mr. LeBire said.
He said, in that conversation, he sensed that it might be better to pay off a current ambulance before making a new purchase.
“But again, I don’t want to speak for him because it was a five-minute conversation before this meeting. I know there’s some concern there — where you’ll find yourself in 12 months, and what do you do to account for that if we end up being in the negative?” Mr. LeBire said.
The squad has three other ambulances. One of them “is not in the greatest of shape, but it’s better than this one we’re currently looking to replace,” Mr. Hardy said.
Still, Mr. LeBire said he is concerned about the impact if finances such as resource recovery money don’t come in as expected. Resource recovery is when the squad bills insurance companies when the patient has insurance. He said that could cause significant issues “and we don’t have the backup resources that the town had because we’re in year one,” and taxpayers had been told that they would not be responsible for the squad’s expenses.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin suggested sitting down with Mr. Felt to discuss funding and, if they move forward, having a bond resolution prepared for the July meeting. A contract that’s been in place for the last eight months includes a second price hike in July if a 10% down payment is not received.
“We will have to do our due diligence with the treasurer and see if we need to bond for the ambulance,” Mr. Paquin said.
