MASSENA — With a local state of emergency set to expire next week, Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier says some essential services that been stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic will be resuming.
He said Friday that the Department of Public Works, while staffed at 50 percent, has resumed picking up branches, chipping brush, sweeping streets and filling potholes.
The village’s spring cleanup, which has typically been held in May, will take place this year from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 to 27 at the St. Lawrence County transfer station.
Two vouchers will be mailed to village residents to bring their items to the transfer station during the spring cleanup period. Commercial accounts or residents who aren’t serviced by the village’s refuse collection will not receive the vouchers. There will be no curbside pickup of items again this year.
Other essential services provided by the Department of Public Works have continued throughout the pandemic and will continue. That includes water billing and collection, water line repairs, sewer line repairs and various other services.
The Massena Joint Recreation Commission has been closed since the start of the pandemic, but will return to 50 percent staffing. That will allow them to finish projects that had been abandoned and to prepare the beach and parks for their opening when they are allowed.
Meanwhile, the state remains on “PAUSE” and non-essential businesses remain closed.
“Keeping safety as our top priority, we are carefully returning workers to do the necessary work to prepare Massena for a phased reopening,” Mr. Currier said.
He said returning employees are following the proper protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health, such as practicing social distancing.
“A majority of your village employees are essential workers and I am so proud of their dedicated work during this crisis. Even with all the safety protocols we put in place, there is still risk as essential services continued,” Mr. Currier said.
The mayor and Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy had declared a state of emergency in the town and village at 11 a.m. March 18. It’s set to expire at midnight May 15, or rescinded by a subsequent order.
The state of emergency was declared because of the public health emergency caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the extreme risk of person-person transmission.
As part of the state of emergency, all village and town departments and agencies were directed to take whatever steps were necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide emergency assistance as necessary.
A number of restrictions were put in place effective at 1 p.m. March 16. Among them, recreation facilities, including the Massena Arena, parks and playgrounds were closed for activities, and the Massena Community Center, Massena Public Library and Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum were closed to the public.
Other departments, such as the Massena Police Department and Massena Volunteer Fire Department continued to provide all essential services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.