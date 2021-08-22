MASSENA — Massena Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld and Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy say that, with an increase in the number of cases of the delta variant, they recommend that unvaccinated individuals should consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
In a joint news release to town and village residents, they said that, because of the spread of the delta variant, St. Lawrence County officials had asked local government leaders to assist in promoting the vaccine for their residents and employees.
“As you are likely aware, the COVID-19 issue is not completely behind us. The delta variant is discussed on the nightly news with increasing frequency,” Mr. Ahlfeld and Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is currently the predominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in the United States. They said the delta variant is highly contagious, more than two times as contagious as previous variants.
As a result, the CDC released updated guidance in late July on the need for “urgently increasing COVID-19 vaccination coverage.”
“There is ample information on the vaccination rates, both in the United States and worldwide. There is an abundance of information at our disposal to read and interpret,” Mr. Ahlfeld and Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Among the data that’s available from the St. Lawrence County Public Health is the vaccination rate for both the town of village of Massena.
“The village of Massena reached out to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department to gather some information, specifically for the Massena Community,” they said.
The county’s figures for vaccination rates in Massena indicate that 87.6% of residents ages 65 and older have received at least one shot of the vaccine. On the other hand, 19.8% of residents ages 19 and under had received at least one shot. Other vaccination rates were 53.2% for residents ages 20 to 34 and 63.4% for ages 35 to 64. The figures do not include those administered by a federal entity.
Mr. Ahlfeld and Mr. O’Shaughnessy encourage residents to consider receiving the vaccination. A free Pfizer vaccination clinic for everyone 12 and older is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 in front of Massena Central High School as part of the district’s Ready 4 School event.
“We encourage each of you to discuss the option with your health care provider and get the vaccination if it is right for you. The vaccine is free and readily available to those wishing to be vaccinated. Transportation options are also available for those in need,” they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.