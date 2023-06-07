Massena to keep fluoride in water

Massena village trustees have agreed to continue adding fluoride to village water after hearing from several residents who supported its continuation. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — After hearing from several speakers on Tuesday, the Massena Village Board agreed to continue adding fluoride to village water.

By a 5 to 1 vote, trustees agreed to purchase hydrofluosilicic acid (HFS), which is used for fluoridation, for the 2023-24 fiscal year, a decision drawing applause from the 16 residents who attended the meeting

