MASSENA — Massena village trustees have approved a “Water Bill Penalty Forgiveness Policy” for individuals who are directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the policy, they will consider forgiving late penalties on water bills for eligible property owners who can prove they have been impacted by the coronavirus.
“The administrator, treasurer and members of our Water Department kicked this around. So what you have in front of you is a proposed forgiveness policy due to COVID-19,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier said during Wednesday’s special meeting.
Under the policy, the village’s Water Committee members will deliberate for each individual request they receive and make a determination.
In order to qualify, the resident’s account must be in good standing, paid prior to the due date for the past three billing cycles, representing six months of service. The request must also contain an explanation of the hardship that was caused by COVID-19.
“Forgiveness will only be given for billing dates of April, May, June and July of this year,” Mr. Currier said.
He said requests must be made in writing, with an original signature, and the property owner must attest that the information provided is true and accurate.
Only late fees imposed or incurred during the limited, specified time frame are potentially eligible for forgiveness. No other charges will be waived, and no other credits will be permitted, he said.
Mr. Currier had suggested during their June meeting that they should consider forming a policy. He told trustees that he was beginning to receive requests from residents who were being assessed late fees on their water bills because they hadn’t been able to pay them on time. Among those who had contacted the mayor were local landlords.
Village officials turned to the New York Conference of Mayors for some guidance and learned that they were not authorized by law to waive fees. Mr. Currier told trustees any action would need to be done by local law or resolution.
Under the village code, a penalty of 10 percent or the amount of the unpaid bill is assessed and added to the water consumption bill for those that have not been paid in full.
