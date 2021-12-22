MASSENA — Although they approved two resolutions related to the transfer of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town of Massena to the village, trustees must still approve three more, which will be done during a special 10 a.m. Dec. 30 meeting.
Trustees approved resolutions authorizing an agreement of municipal cooperation for the operation and maintenance of an inter-municipal rescue squad, and authorizing an EMS/rescue squad asset transfer agreement. Trustee Francis J. Carvel voted no on both resolutions.
“I will say the final draft, I appreciate the changes made,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said during Tuesday’s village board meeting.
He said the “substantial changes” alleviated many of his concerns.
“I appreciate the extra legwork by you guys as well,” he said.
“And I think those changes show both boards really wanted to make this work,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
Trustees tabled resolutions authorizing an agreement with Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit Inc. authorizing an agreement with E5 Support Services and Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit Inc. for purposes related to emergency medical services, and authorizing an agreement with the town of Louisville and Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit Inc. to provide general ambulance services.
E5 Support Services, a professional staffing, training, consulting and billing agency for emergency medical service agencies, staffs the Massena Rescue Squad from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while volunteers staff it from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Mr. Paquin told trustees that the agreements with E5 Support Services and the town of Louisville were ready to go, but the agreement with the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit was not.
“So, the next two with our E5 and with the town of Louisville, those are all set and ready to go. However, today we finally received the actual agreement between us and the emergency unit itself. Quite frankly, we had some issues with it, but since we didn’t get it until 3 o’clock today, they couldn’t be addressed. I think without having that agreement in place, it makes no sense to authorize the E5 or authorize that agreement with the town of Louisville until that agreement with the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit” is in place, he said.
He suggested and trustees agreed to table the three resolutions until the special board meeting on Dec. 30.
“Until we get the MVEU contract in place, it just does not make sense to pass at this point,” Mr. Paquin said.
He said it made sense for the village of Massena to oversee the Massena Rescue Squad’s operations.
“In today’s day and age, getting volunteers is becoming extremely tough to say to the least. We’re fortunate where I think we have one of the premiere volunteer organizations with the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, along with the paid drivers, Foreman (Aaron) Hardy and the chiefs. They do an outstanding job providing that service for us. We’re also fortunate enough to have (Police Chief Jason) Olson and our fire department providing police services, so it would seem to only make sense if we could get all three emergency services under one umbrella,” Mr. Paquin said.
“This isn’t to say that the rescue squad doesn’t do a great job, because they do. Volunteers down there do a fantastic job. But, what we think we can do is we can help them in hopes of trying for recruitment, retaining of those volunteers that they recruit, and also any help that we can offer in terms of training, cross-training, and really just having those three units working closer together. We have the ability to offer a department head in Mr. Hardy that can help with the budget, retaining, recruitment and so forth. So, I think it’s a logical connection between those two,” he said.
The Massena Town Council was scheduled to discuss the transfer during a special meeting on Wednesday. However, they tabled that discussion because the village had not yet authorized the agreement.
Former Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld and Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy had announced in September that the village would assume management of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town of Massena at the end of the year.
The transfer is expected to take place at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
They said discussions had been ongoing between the town and village for several months regarding the potential transfer of the rescue squad and its assets to the village, and that a “tremendous amount of work” had already been done by both parties behind the scenes.
The Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit currently contracts with the town to provide rescue squad services, and that contract will transfer to the village at the start of 2022. The town will pay bills that are generated up to Dec. 31, and the village will take over payment in January. The town will keep any resource recovery money generated by the rescue squad until the end of the year.
