MASSENA — Massena Village Trustees have authorized bonding for a new ambulance for the Massena Rescue Squad, subject to permissive referendum.
During a special meeting on Wednesday, trustees agreed to issue up to $330,000 in serial bonds toward the maximum estimated cost of $361,191. The original plan had been to issue $280,719 in serial bonds.
The remaining $31,191 will come from the rescue squad’s equipment line item in the village budget.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the first payment won’t be due until February 2023, giving them time to finish paying off a bond for a previous ambulance purchase. The payment on that bond will be retired in February.
He said money will remain in the rescue squad’s equipment account even with the squad’s contribution to the new ambulance. The squad receives resource recovery money from billing patients’ insurance companies, if insurance is available.
“They’ll still have money left over in case anything else is needed,” Mr. Paquin said.
Massena Volunteer Fire Department Foreman Aaron T. Hardy, the village’s liaison to the Massena Rescue Squad, told trustees in June that the squad had started the process of purchasing a new vehicle before management of the organization switched over to the village at the beginning of the year.
He said they were looking to replace a 2008 ambulance that he said had been in and out of the Department of Public Works garage and other garages for maintenance issues over the past several years. He said they were spending “thousands and thousands of dollars” on maintenance of items such as the steering column and an electronic braking system that wasn’t functioning properly.
“Obviously, it’s not safe for patients to be riding in it,” Mr. Hardy said. “Basically, right now it’s been dead in the water quite frequently. It comes into service for a week or two, then it’s back out of service for several weeks.”
The new ambulance would be purchased through a state contract.
