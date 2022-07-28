Trustees approve funds for new ambulance

Massena village trustees authorized bonding for a new ambulance for the Massena Rescue Squad. The resolution authorizes the purchase of new ambulance, subject to permissive referendum, and the issuance of $330,000 in serial bonds. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena Village Trustees have authorized bonding for a new ambulance for the Massena Rescue Squad, subject to permissive referendum.

During a special meeting on Wednesday, trustees agreed to issue up to $330,000 in serial bonds toward the maximum estimated cost of $361,191. The original plan had been to issue $280,719 in serial bonds.

