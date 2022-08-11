MASSENA — Village trustees have authorized an increase in the initial payment for the purchase of a new ambulance.
They had previously authorized bonding for the new ambulance for the Massena Rescue Squad, agreeing to issue up to $330,000 in serial bonds, with the remaining funding coming from the rescue squad’s equipment line item in the budget.
During a special meeting this week, they voted to increase the amount of the down payment while staying within the amount in the bonding resolution. Trustee Francis J. Carvel voted against the resolution, and Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire was excused from the meeting.
The action was necessary because of an increase in the price, stemming from the time lapse between the original price quote and when trustees took action on the bonding resolution.
“We’re still under the bond,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
He said they reviewed a list of additions made to the package to delete items that weren’t necessary and include items that need to be part of the package.
“I went through the list of wants versus needs and narrowed it down,” said fire department foreman Aaron T. Hardy, the village’s liaison to the rescue squad.
For instance, Mr. Paquin said, locking mechanisms were necessary “because it does have certain things people might want to try to get their hands on.”
“I do have concerns about the safety and security. It’s a scary world out there,” Mr. Hardy said.
During this week’s meeting, trustees also appointed Grant LeBeau as a patrol officer at the Massena Police Department. He will be attending the police academy this month.
They also appointed Tanner Ashlaw as a motor equipment operator/maintenance repair staff at the Department of Public Works. Because it was an inter-departmental transfer, trustees authorized DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller to canvas for a motor equipment operator/refuse to fill a vacancy.
