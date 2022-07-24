MASSENA — Village trustees have scheduled a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to consider bonding for a new ambulance for the Massena Rescue Squad.
The proposed resolution authorizes the purchase of a new ambulance, subject to permissive referendum, and the issuance of $280,719 in serial bonds.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin told trustees last week that the village will be retiring a debt payment in February, and payments on the new bond would not begin until the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“One of the things that we’re talking about is the schedule for the bond. After looking at it, I kind of gave my opinion. I was looking more towards an eight-year bond. My rationale behind it was this: It’s cheaper,” Mr. Paquin said. “Also, it allows us more time to make sure that we’re going to see what the budget is going to look like.”
Mr. Paquin said it would be a cheaper payment, but at the same time, “it would cost us about $15,000 more in the long run.”
“But I think making sure that we’re all set financially, I thought it was the way to go,” he said. “I thought this one would give us a little more flexibility.”
He added that if the village is doing well with resource recovery, “we can just say we’re going to use our capital fund money to pay that off.”
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire asked treasurer Kevin M. Felt if he is comfortable saying the village would not end up with a negative cash flow if the board goes ahead with bonding.
“My biggest concern is that this doesn’t impact taxpayers and the general fund,” he said.
“I think it’s still going to be sustainable,” Mr. Felt said.
Massena Volunteer Fire Department Foreman Aaron T. Hardy, the village’s liaison to the Massena Rescue Squad, told trustees in June that the squad had started the process of purchasing a new vehicle before management of the organization switched over to the village at the beginning of the year.
He said they were looking to replace a 2008 ambulance that he said had been in and out of the Department of Public Works garage and other garages for maintenance issues over the past several years. He said they were spending “thousands and thousands of dollars” on maintenance of items such as the steering column and an electronic braking system that wasn’t functioning properly.
“Obviously, it’s not safe for patients to be riding in it,” Mr. Hardy said. “Basically, right now it’s been dead in the water quite frequently. It comes into service for a week or two, then it’s back out of service for several weeks.”
The new ambulance would be purchased through a state contract.
