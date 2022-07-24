Massena mulls ambulance bond

Massena village trustees have scheduled a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to consider bonding for a new ambulance for the Massena Rescue Squad. The proposed resolution would authorize the purchase of a new ambulance, subject to permissive referendum, and the issuance of $280,719 in serial bonds. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Village trustees have scheduled a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to consider bonding for a new ambulance for the Massena Rescue Squad.

The proposed resolution authorizes the purchase of a new ambulance, subject to permissive referendum, and the issuance of $280,719 in serial bonds.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.