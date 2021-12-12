MASSENA — Village trustees were asked during a special meeting this week to adopt two resolutions related to the transfer of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town to the village, but they have opted to wait until their regular meeting on Dec. 21.
One resolution approves an agreement between the village, Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit and the town of Louisville to provide general ambulance services to transport sick or injured people within the town of Louisville boundaries to hospitals or other places of treatment, effective Jan. 1. The cost to the town of Louisville would be $7,000.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire moved to table the matter until the Dec. 21 meeting.
“We don’t have the agreements quite yet, so I think it makes a little more sense to do them all in one meeting,” he said. “Plus, that gives us a little more time to review them.”
A second resolution approves and authorizes a professional services agreement between the village, Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit and E5 Support Services, a professional staffing, training, consulting and billing agency for emergency medical service agencies, effective Jan. 1. The agreement is for one year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, at a rate of $244,314.97.
The rescue squad is primarily comprised of volunteers from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The building is staffed 24 hours a day with the help of E5 Support Services, which is there from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mr. LeBire recommended they also table that resolution for the same reason as the first resolution until the board’s Dec. 21 meeting.
Former Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld and Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy had announced in September that the village would assume management of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town of Massena at the end of the year.
The transfer is expected to take place at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
They said discussions had been ongoing between the town and village for several months regarding the potential transfer of the rescue squad and its assets to the village, and that a “tremendous amount of work” had already been done by both parties behind the scenes.
The Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit currently contracts with the town to provide rescue squad services, and that contract will transfer to the village at the start of 2022. The town will pay bills that are generated up to Dec. 31, and the village will take over payment in January. The town will keep any resource recovery money generated by the rescue squad until the end of the year.
