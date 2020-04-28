CANTON — St. Lawrence County lawmakers have proclaimed the month of May as Older Americans Month, following presentation of a resolution by Office for the Aging Director Andrea M. Montgomery announcing the 2020 theme being “Make Your Mark.”
According to the resolution passed by legislators during the April 20 Services Committee, residents are urged to take the time to celebrate older adults as “powerful and vital individuals who greatly contribute to the community.”
“One of the things I wanted to add, not in the resolution but as a discussion point, is that obviously due to the current COVID pandemic, the normal May festival that would have been scheduled as Older New Yorkers Day in Albany will be postponed,” Mrs. Montgomery said. “We have already selected our two winners and they have been notified. They already received their invitations to go to Albany, so it will just be postponed hopefully to the fall.”
The resolution cites the 1965 Older Americans Act as providing services that help older adults remain healthy and independent and through the “Make Your Mark” promotes encouraging and celebrating the contributions older adults make in their communities; “highlighting the difference that everyone can make in the lives of older adults, in support of caregivers and to strengthen communities.”
Communities are encouraged to promote and engage in activity, wellness and social inclusion, emphasize home and community-based services that support independent living and ensure community members of all ages benefit from the contributions and experience of older adults.
But during these times of social distancing, that can be difficult, and Mrs. Montgomery said that the several ways that the Office for the Aging checks in on its clients is through the new Telephone Reassurance Program.
“We’re really worried and concerned about isolation and depression among our clients,” she said. “This is coming off a winter when people have been primarily home. Asking folks to remain at home even longer is certainly very difficult.”
Through the free program, a group of volunteers and staff check in several times a week to see if they need anything.
This, on top of what she said was an increase home delivered meals.
In March alone, Mrs. Montgomery said there were 2,700 more meals delivered than last March and 125 additional clients have been added onto the meal routes, a number that she said continues to grow.
“Every single day we have more and more people who are calling and requesting meals,” Mrs. Montgomery said. “And certainly as the restrictions and the orders to stay home lasts longer, I think we will continue to see our numbers rise for the next month or two months, depending on how long this lasts until we can fully reopen things in a safe manner.”
From Monday through Friday, there are about 650 clients having hot meals delivered and 14 days of frozen food.
Additionally, there have been about 215 shelf-to-table food boxes, which has two weeks worth of food, delivered to highest risk clients, and more will be shipped out as it becomes available in the coming weeks, thanks to the volunteer transportation center, Mrs. Montgomery said.
“That’s one of the things we are doing to be prepared in the event when we will have an exposure at our (nutrition) site,” she said. “Hopefully it won’t happen, but we need to be prepared for that, so we are. We will be able to still serve our clients and we would take care of the wellness checks.”
