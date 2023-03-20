Mayor talks water treatment fix with Schumer

Watertown’s water treatment and distribution complex, 1707 Huntington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer knows the city will be seeking his help to obtain funding for a project at the city’s water treatment plant that is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars.

Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he was able to get a face-to-face meeting about the project with Sen. Schumer while the Democrat was in town on Friday for an unrelated news conference on the drug xylazine.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.