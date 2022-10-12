Medicare fall open enrollment runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) reminds residents that the fall open enrollment period for Medicare starts on Saturday, Oct. 15 and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Medicare beneficiaries may change their coverage during this period and OFA staff are available to help seniors who are looking for guidance about their coverage.

“Each year, as more people become Medicare eligible, the demand for assistance with navigating Medicare options increases,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “Many seniors have questions about available plans and the unbiased information provided by OFA is highly sought after. The number of available appointment slots is limited, so we ask that you please bear with us as we try to address all requests.”

