LOWVILLE — A new federal rule in the works will give many north country hospitals a major financial boost in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare for wage payments.
During a morning news conference held via Zoom on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer spoke enthusiastically about success in getting the rule change he has been working on for years moved forward by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS.
“This is some of the greatest news for upstate New York hospitals,” said Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y. “We have been able to readjust the so-called Medicare formula.”
The federal program uses the Medicare Wage Index — “how much it costs to hire somebody” — for each metro area to calculate what percentage of the national average health care labor costs a hospital will get back from CMS of the amount of money paid to personnel treating Medicare patients. But the formula used to determine the index did not, according to Mr. Schumer, give an accurate picture of those hiring costs for upstate medical facilities.
“For years upstate New York got unfairly low Medicare payments,” he said. “Some areas in the country got more, others less.”
Using the Albany area as an example, Mr. Schumer said hospitals there have been receiving 86% of the national average every year since the 1980s, “which is not reflective of the true wages and labor market in Albany.”
Using the new formula, wage reimbursements for Albany area hospitals will instead be based on 122% of the national average beginning in fiscal year 2024.
Statewide, Mr. Schumer said the change is expected to increase reimbursements by about $967 million annually for upstate hospitals including about $41.7 million for those in the north country region.
Four hospitals in the tri-county area are among those that will benefit: Samaritan Medical Center, $7.5 million; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, $7.2 million; Canton-Potsdam Hospital, $5.5 million; and Massena Hospital, $1.5 million.
The University of Vermont Health Network’s Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone are expected to receive about $10.8 million and $4.3 million more, respectively, while a roughly $4.9 million increase in annual reimbursements has been calculated for Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.
“The amount of money going to our hospitals is so large that just about every aspect of healthcare will improve for upstate New Yorkers,” Sen. Schumer said. “And the ability to get top notch medical personnel, advice, machinery, is going to be so greatly enhanced.”
He said Medicare released the tentative formula last month and although there may be some small changes, “the odds are overwhelmingly positive that it will be adopted in August” after the review process is complete.
Because this is an internal rule change for CMS, no congressional action is needed.
The formula change does not impact all hospitals in the area or state, just those that have been under-reimbursed because of the index calculations.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.