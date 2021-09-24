Calling all health care workers who want more information about COVID-19, its spread and vaccinations, especially those grappling with the decision to be vaccinated or leave a job they love:
A leading infectious disease expert will be available to answer questions at 3 p.m. today via Zoom.
The Watertown Daily Times, in an effort to foster the spread of science-based, objective information in the north country, will be hosting Dr. Susan E. Hassig, an infectious disease epidemiologist who has been on the Tulane University faculty in the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine for 25 years.
Dr. Hassig researches and teaches about infectious diseases and their prevention. Lately, she has also been investigating the outbreak and progression of epidemics and how they can be controlled. She said she has been mostly focused on COVID-19 for the past 18 months.
She has been consulted by media outlets for her expertise locally around Tulane, in New Orleans, nationally and internationally, including by Fox News and the New York Times.
All questions about the virus, the disease and the vaccines are welcome.
This question-and-answer forum will not be about the politics surrounding COVID-19 and its handling, including the state vaccine mandate for health care workers.
To pre-register for the Zoom meeting with Dr. Hassig email reporter Julie Abbass at jabbass@wdt.net, or join the meeting on a first-come-first-serve basis directly online at this Zoom link or by calling 929-205-6099, using meeting ID 981 1264 2724, and passcode 341 452.
