WATERTOWN — The 19th annual North Country Festival of Trees, which took place from Nov. 26 through Dec. 4, saw many beautiful submissions of colorful and creatively decorated trees.
This year’s theme was “Merry and Bright,” and the event was held in the location of the former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall. The event featured 74 decorated trees that were auctioned off, raising more than $48,000 for the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and Watertown Family YMCA.
According to its website, nearly 1,000 people attended the public viewing. On Friday, Samaritan Health announced the 2021 winners of the event’s various categories. It was also announced that next year’s theme will be “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Below is a list of the 2021 award-winning trees:
Best Use of Festival Theme:
“It’s a Wonderful Life” — Sponsored by A.T. Matthews & Dier, Decorated by Nancy Storino, Lisa Ruggiero & Beth Arthur
“Merry and Bright” — Sponsored by Complete Family Care & Laser Center, Decorated by Donna Trumbo
Most Traditional:
“Peace, Love, Joy and Be Merry” — Sponsored by SBS Rentals. Decorated by Watertown Lions Club
“Cozy Country Christmas” — Sponsored by The Kellie and Joseph Sanzone Family Living Trust. Decorated by Alisha Lafex, Mariah McNeely & Kimberly Rizzo
Most Elegant:
“Girls Night Out” — Sponsored by The Heather Freeman Foundation. Decorated by Karla Stefanini & Karen Nevills
“Sisterly Love” — Sponsored by The Paddock Club. Decorated by Kathy Dyer, Chris Rickett & Michelle Leo
Most Innovative:
“Furry and Bright” — Sponsored by The Animal Doctors. Decorated by Julia & Lola Stoddart, Lynn & Danel Godek
“Adventure Awaits in NYS” — Sponsored by Carthage Savings & Loan Association. Decorated by Carthage Savings & Loan Association
Judge’s Choice:
“Holidaisy” — Sponsored by BCA Architects & Engineers. Decorated by Karla Stefanini & Karen Nevills
“Merry and Bright” — Sponsored by Knowles Family. Decorated by Lisa O’Driscoll & Liz Culbertson
Jim Henry Most Whimsical:
“Operation Yellow Ribbon” — Sponsored by Colello Air Technologies. Decorated by Tillie Youngs, Judy Gentner, Ashley Shepherd, Nancy Datoush, Alisson Gorham & Marry Corriveau
“Love the Lake” — Sponsored by Cheney Tire. Decorated by Brenda Sipher
People’s Choice:
“Holidaisy” — Sponsored by BCA Architects & Engineers. Decorated by Karla Stefanini & Karen Nevills
“Donate Life in Loving Memory of Tyler R. Christman” — Donated by Christman Fuel Service. Decorated by Faith Parks & Lillian Buck
Honorable Mentions:
“For the Love of Being Outdoors” — Sponsored by Slack Chemical Company. Decorated by Shari Simmons
“Waltz of Angels” — Sponsored by Knowlton Technologies. Decorated by Stacey Bristow
“No Peeking” — Sponsored by Northern Radiology. Decorated by Jean Goodfriend, Kimberly Roberts & Cherie Schneckenburger
“Candy Can Christmas” — Sponsored by King & King Architects. Decorated by Jeff Pawlowski, Rich Baldwin & Michelle Fuller
“ReJOYce! For he is Born” — Sponsored by North Country Family Health Center. Decorated by Kevin Kitto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.