CANTON — Plans to open an opioid treatment program offering methadone in Canton will take at least another three months, according to Jay S. Ulrich, director of the St. Lawrence County Department of Community Services, who updated the Board of Legislators Monday night.
The proposed OTP would be housed in the county Human Services Center, 80 Route 310.
OTPs require several layers of approval, including from the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, or OASAS, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration because of methadone’s listing as a controlled substance.
“There are some supply chain issues, so it will be at least three months, and while we did get approval from the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, we are still pending approval from the Drug Enforcement (Administration),” Mr. Ulrich told the board.
Mr. Ulrich said the OTP will offer a higher level of care for people with “severe” opioid addiction problems — severe meaning daily intravenous drug users.
“These people typically don’t do well on just Suboxone, and require a higher level of care, which is methadone,” he said.
The OTP would allow for the dispensing of methadone in addition to Suboxone and Subutex, which the Human Services Center already provides. However, Mr. Ulrich said some patients may not be able to handle a traditional 28-day script of Suboxone because they abuse, sell, or mismanage it.
“We’re hoping this will take a lot of illicit Suboxone off the streets, because they’re going to have to come to the clinic for their dose,” he said.
Methadone, he said, fills more opioid receptors in the brain than Suboxone, which is why it provides a higher level of care for those deemed severe opioid users.
Methadone is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence. In liquid, powder or tablet form, methadone reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.
Mr. Ulrich said the availability of methadone is part of a harm-reduction strategy meant to prevent overdoses and save lives in the long run.
“It’s a necessary service for the community. We track overdose rates, and they have certainly increased from last year, and the availability of methadone would help curb that,” he said.
Mr. Ulrich said that, about a year and a half ago, 80 people sought addiction treatment services through the Department of Community Services. Now, that number is 175, and the majority of the patients are severe drug users.
When the OTP is up and running, Mr. Ulrich anticipates starting with about 35 patients.
Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, asked about the relative safety of having such a clinic in the county.
“One of the popular images of a methadone clinic comes from one in a large, urban area where people are lined out on the street like a soup kitchen. We’re not going to have 1,000 patients,” Mr. Ulrich responded. “What I would say is, individuals that are going to be receiving methadone already come to the building and receive services. It’s not like this is a whole new population we’re going to serve. It’s the same population but a higher level of care that people with severe opioid addiction need in order to be stabilized.”
This will be the first OTP that dispenses methadone in the county. The two closest methadone clinics to St. Lawrence County are some 70 miles south of Canton in Watertown, and 100 miles east in Plattsburgh.
Those with substance use disorders may contact the Department of Community Services at 315-386-2167 for more information.
