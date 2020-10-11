POTSDAM — Women who are interested in receiving healthcare from a certified nurse midwife have options within St. Lawrence Health System.
Barbara Drake Hillis, CNM, is located in the Women’s Health Clinic, Casey Medical Office Building, 15 Hospital Drive, Massena; and Megan Gagner, CNM, and Laurie Mousaw, CNM, are located in the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, 49 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam.
Certified Nurse Midwife Hillis explained that in New York midwives are licensed through the State. They specialize in providing holistic care for women during healthy pregnancies, childbirth, and postpartum, as well as primary preventive reproductive health care.
“Any woman can request a midwife, and many midwives believe every woman should have a midwife. We provide care for women from their first menstruation until after menopause,” she said.
Megan Gagner, CNM, pointed out that, “As a midwife, and mother, I can share my experience and education with other women: to help them find confidence and to empower them in their bodies and minds; to help them feel reassured and safe; and to encourage them to do the best they can.”
Laurie Mousaw, CNM, said, “I chose to enter OB when I was working as a Registered Nurse. I loved working with labor patients, but I was disappointed when I had to leave them at the end of my shift. I decided to go back to school to become a Certified Nurse Midwife and be able to actually help deliver the babies.”
Midwives provide a multitude of services in an outpatient/office setting, such as:
— Annual exams, including gynecological care, primary care, health screenings, and counseling with a focus on health promotion and disease prevention
— First exams for young women
— Family planning and prescribing of birth control methods, including IUDs and Nexplanon
— Writing prescriptions
— Testing and treatment of infections, from yeast infections to sexually transmitted infections
— Assessment and treatment of irregular menstrual bleeding
— Perimenopausal and postmenopausal counseling and care
— Orders for mammograms and other imaging
— Pre-conception counseling
— Comprehensive maternity care — prenatal, postpartum, and newborn care, including ultrasounds, and labs
— Consultation or collaboration with other providers, or referral to other providers as needed; such as obstetricians, gynecologists, neurologists, cardiologists, etc.
Inpatient services, or hospitalized care, offered by midwives include:
— Admission of women for labor or inductions, attendance at vaginal births, postpartum, and discharge home — Admission and care of women with hyperemesis gravidarum or kidney infections
“If a midwife has received specialty training, she can further provide circumcisions, and be the first assist during surgical procedures, such as cesarean sections,” Ms. Hillis said.
Ms. Hillis noted she has always loved taking care of people, but being on the receiving end of care from a midwife aided in her decision to pursue it as a career. “Having been well-cared for by midwives during my pregnancies and births sealed the deal for me. Practicing midwifery has allowed me to provide care to whole families,” she said.
For more information on: Barbara Drake Hillis, CNM, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/barbara-drake-hillis; Megan Gagner, CNM, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/megan-gagner; and Laurie Mousaw, CNM, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/laurie-mousaw.
For more information on Women’s Health and OB/GYN services through St. Lawrence Health System, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/womens-health-and-obgyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.