Mindfulness for health and wellbeing is the topic of this month’s “Learn and Lunch” at Bishop’s Commons

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke welcomes Liane Benedict to their next “Learn and Lunch” event from noon-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
“Learn and Lunch” features a half hour educational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert served in their Grand Dining Room.
This month educator Benedict, a mindfulness and meditation teacher, consultant, and coach, will discuss the health benefits of mindfulness, sharing activities and practices for personal growth and self-care.
“Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public. Because of the popularity of this program, those planning to attend should RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 before Monday Feb. 24. Bishop’s Commons is located at 4 Burkle St. in the city of Oswego, easily accessible to families and visitors. On the web at www.bcommons.com.
