AKWESASNE — Renovations will begin this month at the St. Regis Mohawk Health Services facility.
The work will be primarily focused on the facility’s dental, pharmacy, main entrance and other commonly used areas in order to adapt to COVID-19 considerations.
The project will use funds from Indian Health Services through the American Rescue Plan Act amounting to a total of $436,334.
The project is expected to be completed by March 2022.
Clients who enter the facility will be directed around the construction areas to safely control the flow of traffic.
Independent heating and cooling systems will be installed in the dental suite and the customer service drive-thru to contain air flow and prevent circulation to other medical units.
The dental suite will also receive a revamped entrance and reception area, as well as enclosed dental operation rooms and separate office spaces for minor procedures with new sanitation units and upgraded equipment.
During the renovation period, a temporary dental trailer will be used.
A customer service window is being added on the clinic’s west side to better accommodate orders and medication delivery. Clients have heavily utilized the curbside pickup option for prescription medicine which was often made difficult by harsh weather, according to the Tribe.
The main entryway for the clinic will be fully enclosed in glass walls and new doors. A new heating and cooling system will also be installed in the entryway.
Following the project’s completion, Health Services will move forward with renovating areas that have been left untouched for years such as the restrooms, staff lounge and parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.