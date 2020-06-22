WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed one new COVID-19 case Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 86.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus increased by two to 78.
There are eight people in mandatory isolation and no people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in eight known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 7,116 people have been tested with 7,080 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
There are 104 people in precautionary quarantine and 40 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.