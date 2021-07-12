CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is adding to its series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
Two walk-in clinics offering first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are scheduled for next week: from 4 to 6 p.m. July 21 at the Edwards Fire Department, 115 New St.; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 at the Ogdensburg Farmers’ Craft and Art Market, 2321 Ford St.
Wednesday is the fourth and final first-dose Pfizer clinic scheduled this month at the county Public Health Department in the Human Services building, 80 Route 310 in Canton. The clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and about 30 spots were still open as of Monday afternoon. About 30 spots each were also still open for the Edwards and Ogdensburg clinics.
A one-shot Johnson & Johnson clinic is scheduled for Saturday in Waddington at the Bassmaster Elite fishing tournament in Whittaker Park. Fewer than 20 vaccines are set to be administered between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
All the clinics are open to anyone at least 12 years old. Adolescents between 12 and 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult or bring a signed consent form. Appointments are encouraged but not required. The online registration link is posted to the Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth/COVID-19Vaccine. Otherwise, walk-in registration will be completed on site.
For Pfizer clinics, second-shot appointments will be made at the time of the first shots.
The state-run site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall closed in June after six months of administering COVID-19 vaccines. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the closure as part of an effort to refocus resources to areas of the state with low vaccination rates. In addition to the county-run clinics, vaccines are still being administered at local pharmacies, including Kinney Drugs and Walgreens.
As of Monday morning, roughly 51.8% of St. Lawrence County’s total 108,047 residents have received at least one shot, according to the state Department of Health. Of the county’s adult population of residents at least 18 years old, about 61.3% have received at least one shot. Each figure has increased by about one percentage point since June 25.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots, and more than 52,000 people living in the county have so far completed a vaccine series, the state DOH reports.
The county Public Health Department is available to assist with vaccine clinic registration and answer questions at 315-386-2325, or SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.
