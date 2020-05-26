Morningstar receives donations of PPE

OSWEGO – Brianna Purdy, CNA (left) and Sydney Miller, CNA (right) don some of the personal protective equipment (PPE) that community members have donated to Morningstar Residential Care Center. “It’s heartwarming to see the support we have received; PPE donations, painted rocks, cards and many acts of kindness. We’re thankful for each and every person who sent us a donation and commend them for their thoughtfulness” said Administrator Andrea Doviak. Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.