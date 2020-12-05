WATERTOWN — Sharon A. Armstrong has placed a memorial in the Watertown Daily Times twice a year ever since her son died by suicide in 1991, highlighting her urge to bring the subject to the public, even if she has to do it with a tone she considers brutally honest.
“I put it in twice a year,” Mrs. Armstrong said.
She places the first memorial of the year on July 5, and again on Nov. 29 — his birthday and death day, respectively.
On Nov. 29, 1991, at 4 p.m., Mrs. Armstrong said she remembers getting a call from her daughter with the unthinkable news.
Mrs. Armstrong’s youngest son, Chance, was 23 years old when he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Watertown nearly 30 years ago. Every time she speaks about it to students, she asks administrators if they want her to sugar-coat her story. If not, she would tell them the graphic details of finding her son’s body after he shot himself with a hunting rifle. She would tell them how she refused to pay the $500 a cleaning service was charging to clean up the scene and instead doing it herself.
Telling those details would further her message that families’ pain is just beginning when a relative dies by suicide.
Around the world, Mrs. Armstrong has sent a 12-page pamphlet she created that’s geared toward helping family members whose loved ones died of suicide. A driving factor of it all is to tell families they won’t have all the answers. She said Chance didn’t appear to be depressed, but there were little things she would find out years after.
She heard years after he died that Chance liked playing Russian Roulette.
“So, did he put that rifle in his mouth and think that it’s not loaded?” she said. “How does anybody know? No one has the answers. If he was here right now, I’d strangle him for what we have gone through. When someone commits suicide, their pain is over. It’s the rest of us that have to pick up the pieces and survive.”
Mrs. Armstrong said nothing led her to believe her son would die by suicide. He had a lot of friends and was good in school. He hunted, fished and was talking about marrying his girlfriend. She reminds people it was the 1990s, when suicide was talked about even less than it is now.
“Parents didn’t do that then,” she said. “They avoided the subject because of the fear that if they mention it, they may give them the go ahead. It’s a very odd position to be in.”
In knowing she doesn’t have all the answers, Mrs. Armstrong said there isn’t anyone to blame besides her son.
“He made the choice and I understood,” she said. “But it doesn’t make it right.”
Mrs. Armstrong, 76, was raised Catholic and the idea of her son’s soul went through her mind right when he died. She never blamed God when so many do, she said.
“It took a lot of reading and talking to ministers to find out that we have a loving God,” she said. “It is a sickness within his own brain, and he’s not going to be sent to hell because he committed suicide.”
To her, Chance committed suicide. She doesn’t say he died by suicide, and she doesn’t believe saying “committed suicide” implies he did something bad or illegal.
“I don’t look at it as a crime,” she said. “I looked at it as he could not go on living in his own mind.”
Mrs. Armstrong has been suicidal in her life as well. She used to lay in the middle of the road hoping to get struck, which she considers a young, stupid thing to do, but a result of a lonely and insecure childhood. Depression has been part of her life despite most people in her life not noticing it. She was part of the large group that’s able to conceal their mental illness with their extroverted and bubbly attitude.
“I told my daughter, when she talks about me at my funeral, to say, ‘My mother always said she was a tough son of a bitch. Not because she wanted to be, but because she had to be,’” she said. “I had to be as time went on.”
She said she knows depression is a serious illness while believing personal responsibility and dealing with problems is also a top priority.
“Nobody promised you a rose garden,” she said. “(Expletive) happens. Deal with it. I know that’s tough, but nobody is going to hand you anything. You have to make the effort. You have to make the first move, and if you’re not willing to then you’re going to die.”
Above all, her activism on suicide comes back to Chance. Just like the memorial, she does it to make sure he’s never forgotten. The memorial is small, and she writes something different every time his birthday or the anniversary of his death comes around.
“The older I get the harder it gets, but it’s the closer I know it is to my time that I will be meeting him,” she said. “Thank God for my faith, because if I didn’t have my faith and the thought that he’s just in that ground dead and I’ll never see him again, I can’t deal with that. I have to have the faith that one day I will be with him.”
