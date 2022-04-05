CANTON — Jolene F. Munger was promoted to St. Lawrence County director of public health during Monday’s Board of Legislators meeting. Her appointment garnered unanimous support from county legislators.
Ms. Munger has served as the interim director of public health since March 2021, when the position became vacant after the resignation of her predecessor, Dana O. McGuire. Ms. Munger’s appointment took effect Tuesday.
A search committee, comprised of county Board of Health members and legislators, recommended her promotion.
Ms. Munger’s salary is set at $106,359.
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, described Ms. Munger as an “excellent candidate” to lead the Public Health Department.
He said he is thankful for what she’s done for the county’s agricultural community by organizing mass vaccinations among farmers and their employees. He also prided her relationship with the county’s school districts.
“I’m looking forward to what she can do for the public health here in St. Lawrence County, and I wholeheartedly support her appointment,” he said.
“I can’t imagine working in public health and experiencing what happened in 2020,” said Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam. “I got to know this person very well, and she rose to the occasion during COVID and fulfilled this role in an amazing way. This is a great appointment, and of course I support it.”
The only disappointed remark came from Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, who lamented that the other legislators stole his thunder praising Ms. Munger.
“We are very lucky to have this young lady in the position she’s in, and she certainly rose to the occasion with the COVID pandemic,” Mr. Lightfoot said.
Before becoming interim director, Ms. Munger served as deputy director of the Public Health Department from January 2020 until March 2021.
