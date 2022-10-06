Towns, villages help pay for ventilator

Carthage Area Rescue Squad chief of operations Amanda L. Henry stands beside the newly acquired Zoll Z Vent which was purchased with the assistance of the municipalities in the squad’s coverage area. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspaper Corp

CARTHAGE — Through the cooperation of local municipalities, the Carthage Area Rescue Squad has purchased a piece of equipment designed to increase the level of care the ambulance service will be able to provide to the community.

CARS approached the towns of Wilna and Champion as well as the villages of Carthage, Deferiet and West Carthage, asking them to contribute $3,650 each toward the purchase of a specialty care ventilator, the Zoll Z Vent, for $18,342.

