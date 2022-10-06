CARTHAGE — Through the cooperation of local municipalities, the Carthage Area Rescue Squad has purchased a piece of equipment designed to increase the level of care the ambulance service will be able to provide to the community.
CARS approached the towns of Wilna and Champion as well as the villages of Carthage, Deferiet and West Carthage, asking them to contribute $3,650 each toward the purchase of a specialty care ventilator, the Zoll Z Vent, for $18,342.
Amanda L. Henry, CARS chief of operations, said there has been an increase in ventilator patients.
“The new ventilator will allow us to take ventilated patients from our local hospitals to specialty care hospitals in Syracuse, Utica, Rochester, Albany,” she said.
In addition, the ventilator has a continuous positive airway pressure — CPAP — feature.
“The CPAP helps prevent the need for intubation,” the chief said. “A CPAP is used for people in severe respiratory distress. Our current equipment uses more oxygen and is less effective.”
Chief Henry said she was pleased the municipalities contributed to the funding and that the CARS staff was completing extensive training on the new equipment.
“We really appreciate the donations that we have received from the public and that the municipalities came together to support the squad,” she said.
According to the chief, CARS is the only ambulance service in the area with the ventilator at this time.
Currently, CARS which covers the towns of Champion and Wilna, has a fleet of one Advanced Life Support fly car, three ALS ambulances and one Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance. The squad has 30 paid employees and about six volunteer but is always looking for more.
With a mostly paid staff and other increased operation costs, the squad has had to raise costs.
“We want to be able to answer all 911 calls,” the chief said.
In addition the squad provides non-dedicated — standby — ambulance for sporting and special events. However, if an event warrants an ambulance’s presence for a specific amount of time, an hourly charge is incurred.
The ambulance service is governed by a board of director under the leadership of president Annie Gill. The board meetings, which are open to the public, are held at the squad building at 200 Riverside Drive on the third Tuesday of each month.
According to Chief Henry, there are seats available on the board which can have five to nine members and is currently at seven.
She said the board is looking into grant funding to upgrade the squad’s fleet.
The squad is a 501 C 3 not-for-profit which relies heavily on donations and fundraising to offset the costs of equipment and supplies. Donations can be mailed to Carthage Area Rescue Squad Inc., PO Box 714, Carthage, NY 13619 or made via PayPal, debit, or credit card on its website at www.carthageambulance.weebly.com.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.