MVP Health Care to directly administer behavioral health services in 2020

To bridge the gap between behavioral and physical health services, MVP Health Care will be fully managing behavioral health care for its New York members starting in 2020.
Beacon Health Options has administered behavioral health services for MVP members since 2009, causing a separation of services to the care delivery system. The system has lost sight of the behavior that often contributes to other medical conditions, a news release stated, as well as to poor accessibility, less robust outcomes and higher medical costs.
Pending regulatory approval, when MVP assumes the administration of all services from Beacon Health Options, MVP members will benefit from a newly-established behavioral health network, including personalized service and support directly from MVP. Behavioral health providers will also benefit from a new structure, the release stated, because it will let them treat their patients holistically, streamlining their reimbursements.
The new approach will allow MVP to look at a patients’ entire continuum of care and evaluate the best way to improve their overall health.
“A person’s physical and mental health are of equal importance and should be treated as such,” said MVP Health Care’s President Christopher Del Vecchio. “Putting the patient back at the center of our health care system is vital to improving outcomes.”
During this transition, MVP hopes to include all providers in their current network. But after January of 2020, any members currently seeing a mental health or substance use provider are encouraged to confirm they are in the MVP network.
To learn more about MVP Health Care’s new integrated health approach, visit wdt.me/MVP_changes.
