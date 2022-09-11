N.Y. health workers offered bonuses

Qualifying health care workers in New York are now eligible for bonuses of up to $3,000 through a program aimed at improving recruitment and retention in the health care field. Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

ALBANY — New York’s new health care worker bonus program, passed earlier this year as part of the state budget process, is officially under way.

Qualifying health care workers in the state are now eligible for bonuses of up to $3,000 through the program, which will cost $1.3 billion. The bonuses are aimed at improving recruitment and retention in the health care field.

