N.Y. resident latest to die from rare flesh-eating bacteria

New York officials said Wednesday that a Long Island resident has died from vibrio vulnificus, a rare flesh-eating bacteria that has also killed two Connecticut residents in recent weeks.
The bacteria is commonly spread through eating raw seafood or if a person has an open wound that comes in contact with the contaminated seawater that officials said has been detected in parts of the Long Island Sound.
New York Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office said the bacterial infection was identified in a Suffolk County resident who recently died. The governor’s office said the death is still being investigated to determine whether the person came in contact with the bacteria in New York waters “or elsewhere.”
In Connecticut, two recent deaths have been linked to the bacteria and a third person has recovered since being infected, officials said.
As of Wednesday, no additional cases have been reported in Connecticut, according to Chris Boyle, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health. He said this year’s bacterial infection fatalities are the first in Connecticut since 2019 and these are the first cases the state has seen since 2020.
Boyle said two Connecticut residents are believed to have gotten sick from contact with water in the Long Island Sound. Boyle said the two people were swimming in Connecticut waters in separate areas, but he declined to provide the specific locations. A third person was sickened after consuming shellfish outside of Connecticut, he said.
Connecticut officials have not provided more information about the cases.
“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul said in a statement. “As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish, which may carry the bacteria.”
Doctors say cases of vibrio vulnificus infection, sometimes referred to as a “flesh-eating bacteria,” are rare, but do occur every year.
“We do tend to see this in like a seasonal pattern every year, but it is very rare, it isn’t something that is common,” said Dr. Listy Thomas, an emergency medicine physician and chair of medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. Generally, she said, the bacteria arises in warm water in the summer, particularly brackish water.
Normal skin infections like cellulitis can also become significant for patients with underlying health conditions, Thomas said.
“This specific bacteria is something that — we hear the headlines about it because it’s just so intense when it happens (and) can be really dangerous and deadly for certain patients,” she added.
The bacteria is most known for spreading through raw or undercooked seafood, but people can also contract it if they have an open wound that comes in contact with salt or brackish water.
“It likes to live in estuaries — in brackish water, or fresh meat,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist and system director of infectious diseases at Hartford HealthCare.
He said the disease presents in patients in two ways. If ingested, the bacteria can cause “a horrible, dire illness, which can lead to what we call septicemia” where the disease gets into a person’s blood and can kill them, he said.
If spread through a cut, “it’s one of the flesh-eating bacteria, and so it can cause something called necrotizing fasciitis, which can also kill you, or you could lose a limb,” Wu said.
“So presentations are usually diarial illness, with septicemiam or skin and soft tissue infections,” he added. “Those are the two main presentations.”
Two of the cases reported to the Connecticut Department of Public Health that occurred this year are believed to have spread through water contact. Both people “had preexisting open cuts or wounds or sustained new wounds during these activities, which likely led to the infections,” the agency said in a July 28 news release.
Health officials have not said exactly where those suspected exposures occurred or whether the two people who died had each been exposed through water contact. The other case reported to DPH involved a person who “reported consuming raw oysters” outside of Connecticut, the agency said.
The third person infected has since been “discharged from the hospital,” Boyle said.
Thomas said the illness from the bacteria comes on very quickly. “It’s something that will make you very sick within a day or two,” she said.
The infections are more common in the south, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico, where the water is warmer.
Thomas said the bacterial infection doesn’t happen in everyone.
“It’s usually in patients who have some sort of underlying health problems,” she said, including those with immune suppression, and “especially those with liver disease.”
Thomas and Wu suggested that with warming waters, cases could become more common.
“As the earth continues to warm — for whatever reason — it’s possible that these bacteria will proliferate more,” Wu said.
Journal Inquirer staff writer Amy Coval contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.