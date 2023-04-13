N.Y. to stockpile alternative abortion medication

Mifepristone (Mifeprex) and Misoprostol, are the two drugs used in a medication abortion. Mifepristone is taken first to stop the pregnancy, followed by Misoprostol to induce bleeding. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Robyn Beck/AFP

Gov. Kathleen Hochul ordered state health officials Tuesday to stockpile 150,000 doses of an abortion medication known as misoprostol, aiming to shield New York from a controversial court ruling that could result in a nationwide ban on another widely used abortion pill.

The 150,000 misoprostol doses, which will be purchased by the state Department of Health, amount to a five-year supply for New York, based on current anticipated needs, Hochul said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.