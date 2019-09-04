ORWELL - In response to recent overdose deaths in the northern portion of Oswego County, the VOW Foundation, in cooperation with other agencies, has set up an outreach event set for 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Orwell Fire Co. on County Route 2 in Orwell.
The event will begin with networking and Narcan training registration. Narcan training will begin at 6:15 p.m. and includes a free kit. Narcan is the life-saving medication that helps revive those overdosing on opiates.
Registration ahead of time is welcomed.
Following the training will be a panel for questions and answers. Those serving on the panel include District Attorney Gregory Oakes; Dr. Glenn Thibault with ConnextCare in Pulaski; Sandra Waldron, prevention director at Farnham Family Services and also representing the County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism and Addictions; Sandy Creek School Superintendent Kyle Faulkner; Nicole Kolmsee of the Oswego County Division of Mental Hygiene; Candy Herbert, a certified peer specialist with Farnham Family Services; and sheriff’s office personnel.
They will be on hand to help answer some of the questions from the community. Some topics to be covered include substance use disorder, opioids, heroin, prevention, treatment, options, services, testing, synthetic drugs, law enforcement, education and hope for recovery.
In addition to the panel, several service providers will set up tables to highlight some of their information and educational materials. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office will collect unused medications at this event for safe disposal.
Collaborating for this event include the District Attorney’s Office, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Farnham Family Services, ConnextCare, County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, Sandy Creek School District and the Oswego County Division of Mental Hygiene.
Everyone is welcome to attend and there will be light refreshments provided by the Orwell Fire Co. Auxiliary and the VOW Foundation.
To pre-register for Narcan training, contact Teresa Woolson at (315) 402-6119 or twoolson@oswegocounty.org.
