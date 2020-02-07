CARTHAGE — Narcotics were discovered to be missing at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Monday morning, officials said.
Facility staffers noticed narcotics were missing about 7 a.m. Monday following the overnight shift, which runs from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to Jeffrey Jacomowitz, public relations director for Centers Health Care and spokesman for the organization.
According to its website, Centers Health Care is the region’s leading post-acute health care continuum. Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is affiliated with Centers Health Care.
After discovering the narcotics had gone missing, Carthage Police were called and an investigation, which remains ongoing, was started. As per protocol, the Department of Health and the Narcotics Investigation Bureau were notified.
Following the notification, the missing narcotics were replaced.
“Carthage Center has zero tolerance for any employee who commits any crime at the facility, including stealing of any property including medication, bodily harm to either a resident or a staff member or anything related to destruction within the confines of the walls at Carthage Center,” Mr. Jacomowitz said in a prepared statement. “We are hoping in this matter that whoever committed this crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Carthage Police could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.
According to its website, Centers Health Care offfers a broad range of services through its network of Centers Health Care Companies including Centers Skilled Nursing, Centers Home Care, Centers Business Office, Centers Care Solutions, Centers Urgent Care, Centers Care Management, the Center for Allied Health Education, Centers Choice Home Care, Centers Lab and Med Labs Diagnostics.
Located in the Bronx, Centers Health Care oversees nursing homes, short term rehabilitation, home health care, assisted living, adult day care, managed care and urgent care. Centers Health Care affiliated facilities can be found throughout New York State, Rhode Island, Missouri, Kansas, and southern New Jersey.
The administrator of the Carthage Center could not be reached Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.