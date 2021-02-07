CLAYTON — Shortly before her second birthday, Natalie Grace Gondek’s parents noticed hives turning into abnormal bruising on their daughter. Unsure of what was going on, they brought her to the pediatrician and ended up receiving a diagnosis that would change their lives dramatically.
Given her high white blood cell count, Natalie’s pediatrician said further testing was needed, but the count suggested leukemia. After being tested at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, the Gondek family’s worst fear was confirmed: Natalie was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on March 28, 2019, and was placed in the high risk category due to her white blood cell count.
“Not only did Natalie just receive this diagnosis, but we’d just brought her two-week-old baby brother Kyler home from the hospital,” Natalie’s mother Marci L. Gondek said. “We felt like we were drowning in fear that night.”
Natalie then spent the month of her treatment at the hospital fighting a severe infection, which caused her to lose 20% of her body weight and the ability to walk. Due to the treatment, she also lost all of her hair.
When she recovered and was able to go home, her mother said Natalie looked totally different. She said she will never forget the look on her eldest child’s face when they walked through the door.
“When we walked in that door the look on his face made us think, ‘Wow, Chase doesn’t think Natalie is going to make it,’” Mrs. Gondek said of her son’s reaction.
Now 3 years old, Natalie has been experiencing intense head and neck pain and was additionally diagnosed with a condition called pseudotumor cerebri, which increases production of cerebrospinal fluid and causes pressure around Natalie’s brain. The pain was so severe that in the beginning, Natalie’s medical team thought she had relapsed.
Though the family is grateful she didn’t, the terrible thought of relapse is never too far from their minds due to Natalie’s non-favorable genetic abnormality putting her at a higher risk.
Now in the maintenance phase of her treatment, Natalie continues to take oral chemotherapy at home and travels monthly to the cancer clinic for lumbar punctures and chemotherapy infusions.
Her resiliency and smile seem to have caught the eye of the Children’s Miracle network of Northern New York, which recently named her the local champion for 2021.
Every year, Children’s Miracle Network asks its member hospitals to identify a “champion” to serve as the face for the millions of children who are treated by children’s hospitals each year. This champion advocates for the charitable need of the CMN program by telling their story and showing the impact donations make.
With those donations, Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York helps kids like Natalie and their families through the Direct Family Assistance Program, which provides reimbursement for travel expenses incurred for appointments with specialists and hospitalizations. It also assists with needed specialized medical devices and equipment.
“They were there for us from the very beginning. We never knew this type of program existed until we needed them and they were definitely there for us, so we’re incredibly grateful,” Mrs. Gondek said of the organization. “We felt like we were drowning and it gave us so much comfort and relief knowing that we were going to be OK, that there were resources out there like CMN that could help us.”
Documenting the journey with photos and posts, Mrs. Gondek updates the community on Natalie’s progress through a Facebook page dedicated to Natalie the Brave: facebook.com/Natalie-the-Brave-444577252989718.
The name “Natalie the Brave” was given to her by a family friend and fellow parent of a child battling leukemia at Golisano, who gave her a painted canvas her first night at the hospital with the moniker on the bottom.
A way to share her bravery during this cancer journey, Natalie has many beaded necklaces, with each colored bead representing a different part of her story. Natalie receives a bead for every clinic visit, chemotherapy, poke, fever, hospitalization, lumbar puncture, ER visit, blood transfusion and other treatment milestones.
Being so young when she was diagnosed, Natalie learned about her condition through simple books and was able to cope with the hard parts of her treatment through medical play, treating her toy “patients” like she was being treated by her actual doctors. Natalie continues to read social stories that her mother has created to help her become familiar with her upcoming procedures and treatments.
Now that she’s a bit older, Natalie sometimes has questions about what’s going on.
“From the very start, we had always just said, ‘Natalie, your blood is sick, we just have to go give your blood some medicine,’ and so that’s very simple language for her and I feel like she understands that,” Mrs. Gondek said. “We’ve read books and things like that to help her, but I feel like now it’s just normal, that’s just what she does and she doesn’t really ask too many questions beyond that.”
Mrs. Gondek shared that Natalie now enjoys dressing up and wearing her jewelry to show all of her nurses and doctors how brave and beautiful she is.
Loving all the Disney princesses, Mrs. Gondek said Natalie is really into Ariel the mermaid — because she saw somebody on YouTube putting Ariel makeup on — so she’s always trying to put makeup on like Ariel. She loves playing with her older brother, playing superheroes and things of that nature in between dressing like a princess.
Growing up in Clayton, Natalie loves the St. Lawrence River, and the only thing that brought her joy when she was so sick was going on walks to the river and finding rocks placed there for her by caring community members, her mother said. Started by a friend of the family, people would make rocks and hide them not only along the riverwalk, but also drop them off at the Gondek’s home and hide them around the driveway or front steps.
Mrs. Gondek shared that her little girl’s face would light right up when she would find a rock that was hers. The painted rocks from the community featured messages such as “Brave,” “I survived cancer and a pandemic” and “Strength.”
“We’re so incredibly grateful for all of the support,” Mrs. Gondek said. “We’re also thankful for her team of doctors, the nurses, the nurse practitioners because I feel like they’re our comfort, they’re our security blanket. She’s doing really well, that’s something to be grateful for.”
