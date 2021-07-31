CLAYTON — Natalie Grace Gondek began frontline treatment on March 28, 2019 after her family received the terrifying news that she had been diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and placed in the high-risk category weeks before her second birthday.
Two-and-a-half years later, after completing about a year of frontline treatment and a year and a half of maintenance, Natalie, now 4, had her last chemotherapy infusion and lumbar puncture July 7 and her last dose of oral chemotherapy was given July 16. She is officially done with treatment and rang the bell at the Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse on Tuesday.
While this is great news for the family, they also know she has a non-favorable genetic translocation, which means she’s more at risk for relapse. Nevertheless, they know their girl is a fighter and will take on whatever comes at her, so they are working on not letting their fear of relapse get the best of them.
“Natalie has really had the best medical team possible during her battle with leukemia,” said her mother, Marci L. Gondek. “She has been given the best treatment available from the most dedicated and passionate oncologists, nurse practitioners and nurses.”
She noted that while Natalie’s treatment was truly intense at times, her team brought the family much needed hope and healing and has been an anchor in the storm.
Due to her bravery in the face of leukemia, Children’s Miracle network of Northern New York named Natalie its local champion for 2021. The name “Natalie the Brave” was given to her by a family friend and fellow parent of a child battling leukemia at Golisano, who gave her a painted canvas her first night at the hospital with the moniker on the bottom.
Documenting the leukemia journey with photos and posts, Mrs. Gondek has faithfully updated the community on Natalie’s progress through a Facebook page dedicated to Natalie the Brave: facebook.com/Natalie-the-Brave-444577252989718.
“We are so happy that Natalie has made it through treatment, is starting to feel better and have more energy,” Mrs. Gondek said. “Watching your child go through the nightmare of treatment in order to have a chance of life is something that no parent should ever have to go through.”
Nowadays, it seems nearly every cancer facility has bells that patients can ring to mark the end of their treatments, but it’s thought that the tradition began at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The now-widespread tradition was introduced in 1996 when U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Irve Le Moyne, a patient with head and neck cancer, installed a brass bell at the main campus Radiation Treatment Center, according to the center’s website.
Mr. Le Moyne told his doctor that he planned to follow a Navy tradition of ringing a bell to signify “when the job was done,” so he brought a brass bell to his last treatment, rang it several times and left it as a donation. It was later mounted on a wall plaque in the main building’s Radiation Treatment Center with the following inscription:
Ring this bell
Three times well
Its toll to clearly say,
My treatment’s done
This course is run
And I am on my way!
Many patients are joined by friends and family for their last day of treatment and the bell-ringing. On Tuesday, Natalie was joined by her parents, Mrs. Gondek and her husband Matt.
“It’s the moment every child and family affected by cancer dreams about,” Mrs. Gondek said. “It’s the moment that marks the end of treatment.”
Natalie will continue to travel to the clinic once per month for blood count checks and office visits for the next few months, and then will transition to every couple months. They’ll be closely monitoring her, watching any red flags to make sure the leukemia does not return.
They’ll also be watching and monitoring her development, because the chemotherapy often can cause developmental delays and some neuropathy. She will take Bactrim, an antibiotic, to prevent a life-threatening type of pneumonia. As a special education teacher, Mrs. Gondek said she will be able to monitor Natalie’s development very closely.
Since the gold ribbon stands for childhood cancer, Mrs. Gondek said the family wanted to do a gold glitter-themed photoshoot to celebrate the ending of treatment. She even had a sign made up for Natalie with how many platelet transfusions she’s had, along with how many blood transfusions, oral chemos, ivig infusions, and all of the things that happened during treatment.
According to Mrs. Gondek, Natalie is very excited to start preschool and make new friends, having been very isolated the past few years due to intense treatment and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many times, when we go for walks or we’ll be at the park, somebody will get too close to her and she gets very nervous and will come to the other side of me for some security,” Mrs. Gondek said. “We’ve been working really hard on that and starting to read The Very Hungry Worry Monsters. Natalie will draw a picture of her worry and then she’ll give it to the worry monster that we’ve created and the worry monster eats up her worry.”
During her frontline treatment, Natalie wasn’t really around anyone other than family because her absolute neutrophil count was too low, so she was at extremely high risk for an infection.
Now, the family is trying to provide her opportunities to learn how to say hello and appropriately interact with others besides her family.
Despite her treatment, Mrs. Gondek said Natalie has continued to progress in many areas of development and warms the hearts of those near her with her love and laughter. She’s spent lots of time outside playing this summer, building her core muscles and working on balance.
She loves coloring and has mastered tracing her name while continuing to work hard on writing her name independently.
Mrs. Gondek said Natalie enjoys playing games that focus on pre-academic skills, so she’s able to identify all of her shapes and colors now. She continues to need some support identifying some numbers and letters.
“She absolutely loves being able to play like other kids, so we can’t wait to see what the future holds for her as far as all of these foundational skills,” Mrs. Gondek said.
Within a few days of finishing treatment, Natalie’s parents noticed a change in her, remarking that she was almost like a completely different kid. Previously, running after and trying to keep up with her older brother Chase in the backyard would take a lot out of her and she’d only be able to last a few minutes before becoming exhausted and wanting to go inside.
Overall, she feels better, her hair is starting to grow back, and she isn’t taking naps like she used to, and her family is grateful for it.
“A lot of times, she would just want to lay on the couch with a blanket and watch her iPad or watch a show on TV, and now she doesn’t even think of that,” Mrs. Gondek said. “She just wants to play Barbie, go outside, go swim in the pool or the beach, all the things that kids are supposed to love to do that she never felt well enough to do.”
