NBC Watertown launches -PositivityProject

WATERTOWN — In an effort to “spread good vibes across the north country,” NBC Watertown is handing out free signs and asking community members to write or draw positive messages on them to display in their front yards. Once the finished signs are put out, people are encouraged to take a photo and send it to NBC Watertown for a chance to win a prize.
Tag, check in or email NBC Watertown a picture of your sign in the front yard and you’re qualified to win.
Those looking to join in on the -PositivityProject can head to one of the following locations to pick up their sign:
— AAMCO
— Arts Jug
— Aubuchon Hardware
— Sliders Food Mart - Lowville, Croghan, Harrisville
— NBC Watertown
