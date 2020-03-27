At churches, community centers and American Legion posts across the north country, donors have stepped in and responded to the American Red Cross’s critical need for blood.
“Right now, this is how I can help,” Abigail Finley said after donating blood Thursday at Potsdam’s First Presbyterian Church, 42 Elm St.
With her Thursday donation, Ms. Finley, of Ogdensburg, has now donated blood 15 times, and was one of dozens of donors who stopped in Potsdam this week.
But due to closures and travel restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the viral disease COVID-19, other blood drives across the country have been canceled by host schools, churches, community centers and businesses.
The Red Cross reports more than 7,000 blood drives have been canceled by hosts since March 1, leaving the organization with 200,000 fewer blood donations than it anticipated, donations vital for life-saving health care.
The Red Cross’ critical need peaked last week for New York’s Eastern Region, which is comprised of four chapters, the Northeastern, the Mohawk Valley, the Mid-Hudson Valley and the North Country, serving Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
“At this point, we seem to have stabilized,” said Kimmy Venter, chief communication officer for the Red Cross’ Eastern New York office. “But the need for blood is constant.”
Watertown’s fully-booked blood drive last weekend at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St., is just one of several locations where hundreds of north country donors have continued to flock — an act Ms. Finley said is a community service and an individual choice.
Even physically healthy donors, she said, have to weigh the pros and cons of breaking isolation to keep a blood drive appointment, adding that some people may not feel comfortable leaving their homes during the pandemic.
“But they’re taking every precaution they possibly can right now,” Ms. Finley said of the Potsdam blood drive. “It’s no more dangerous than going to the grocery store or running out to get gas. In fact, it’s probably safer.”
In addition to sanitation procedures already employed by the Red Cross — like staff wearing gloves, general health checks and sterilizations — Ms. Venter said the Red Cross is now checking temperatures of all blood drive staff, donors and volunteers. Donors are asked to use hand sanitizer when they enter a blood drive and continue to use hand sanitizer when moving from station to station.
Social distancing of beds and chairs in waiting areas is also being monitored, and the Red Cross is now emphasizing the importance of making an appointment to avoid large groups of walk-in donors.
The best thing donors can do, Ms. Venter said, is “do their part.”
“Stay home, stay healthy and make an appointment for the coming days and weeks,” she said.
Appointments can be made for blood, platelet or AB blood plasma, depending on the blood drive location. Information about upcoming blood drives in St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson counties can be found below or at redcrossblood.org.
“What would you want if you were in need of blood?” Ms. Finley said. “What would you want your community to do?”
Blood drives in the region:
— 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31, at the American Red Cross North Country Chapter, 203 N. Hamilton St., Watertown.
— 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 31, at Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 Route 11, Pulaski.
— 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 and April 2, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 1, at the Liverpool Blood Donation Center, 7359 Oswego Road, Liverpool.
— 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 3, at the American Legion, 36223 Route 180, LaFargeville.
— Noon to 6 p.m. April 3, at the American Legion Post 904, 9 Rock St., Alexandria Bay.
— 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 6, at Madrid Community Center, 1833 Route 345, Madrid.
— 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 15, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, 7744 W. State St. Lowville.
— 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy St., Potsdam.
— 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 24, at Seaway Technical Center BOCES, 7225 Route 56, Norwood.
— Noon to 6 p.m. May 13, at Potsdam High School, 29 Leroy St., Potsdam.
12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 27, at First Presbyterian Church, 42 Elm St., Potsdam.
— 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 10, Village of Norwood, 15 S. Main St., Norwood.
— 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 16, at Potsdam Volunteer Rescue, 29 Elm St., Potsdam.
A full list of locations can be found at redcrossblood.org.
