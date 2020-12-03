LIVERPOOL — Several members of Community Living Advocates have teamed up to provide a new free virtual caregiving support group.
This support group will meet every Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. beginning Dec. 3, through the end of April 2021. People can participate either online or by phone any Thursday for as many meetings as they’d like to attend.
Each week Nancy Aureli, BS, RN, will co-host with one area leader in homecare including: First Thursday: Gwen Crossett of Constant Care 247; second Thursday: Dean and Kate Bellefeuille of At-Home Independent Living; third Thursday: Sheila Ohstrom of Senior Home Care Solutions/Alzheimer’s Solutions; forth Thursday: Joan Sardino of Serving Seniors; and fifth Thursday: special guest.
Email nancy@communitylivingadvocates.com for details, call in phone number and/or the link to join online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.