MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network has launched a new electronic health records system, which went live Saturday at Alice Hyde Medical Center, according to a Phillip A. Rau, a spokesperson for the hospital.
Providers and patient care teams are now connected to Epic Electronic Health Records. The launch includes nearly 40 ambulatory practices throughout the region.
“A unified electronic health record truly connects our network and allows us the ability to provide a seamless experience for our patients,” John R. Brumsted, president and CEO of UVM Health Network said in the press release. “I am incredibly grateful to our team who made this implementation possible, and to the staff and providers who trained many hours to be able to use the system. This is a major step forward for our patients and our people.”
The electronic health records system, designed by Epic Systems Corp., is the most widely used and comprehensive health records system in the country, according to Rau. Hospitals in the UVM Health Network previously used several incompatible systems to manage patient records.
“This is a major advancement for our patients and our care teams,” said Bob Ortmyer, president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital. “Implementing this system means our patients will have the ability to access their health record electronically and all of the providers they see will also have ready access to their health records, no matter where in our health network they are coming from, or where they ultimately receive care.”
Transitioning to one system is projected to eliminate costs associated with maintaining and upgrading the former patchwork of systems, according to Rau.
The new system will also allow patients to schedule appointments, check lab and test results online and request prescription refills through the health network’s MyChart portal, Rau said.
Michelle LeBeau, president of both Alice Hyde and CVPH, described Epic as a tool to support the health network’s efforts to positively impact the health and wellness of people across the north country.
“An electronic health record supports a whole new level of engagement for our facilities, our health care teams and those in our care,” LeBeau said. “I am extremely proud of the work that has been done by our people to bring this platform to all of our organizations. It will serve as the foundation from which our health network will build a truly integrated and seamless experience for both our patients and our people. Caring for the communities we serve and providing high quality care close to home is a commitment we take very seriously.”
Additionally, providers from across network hospitals and clinics are now able to share and access information, regardless of location within the health system.
Saturday’s launch marks the third phase of the network-wide transition to the electronic records system after years of planning and preparation, and more recently hundreds of hours of training preparing for the system’s conversion to the new software, according to the press release.
The first phase of the project kicked off in November 2019, and included the full implementation of the system at Burlington’s University of Vermont Medical Center, and partial implementation in Plattsburgh and at network hospitals in Berlin and Middlebury, Vermont.
In November 2021, the project’s second phase included full implementation of new electronic health records in Berlin and Middlebury, expanding the use of Epic to patients receiving surgical services and rehabilitation, in addition to inpatient hospital and emergency department services.
The multi-year transition was first approved by Vermont in 2018, and again in 2020, when the project was expanded to the health network’s three New York hospitals in the north country, according to the press release. The project is a component of the network’s Access Action Plan, started in October 2021 with the goal of reducing delays in patient access to outpatient, inpatient and specialty care.
The action plan, which includes investments in staffing, technology and infrastructure, is an effort to ensure continued access to urgent and emergency care amid record patient volumes and a nationwide staffing crisis for the health care industry, according to Rau. The goal is to make the hires necessary to reduce wait times for specialty care services, and to improve hospital inpatient and emergency capacity.
A fourth and final phase of the electronic health records transition, for the network’s home health and hospice services, is currently under a certificate of need review with Vermont’s Green Mountain Care Board.
